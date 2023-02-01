“But it always happens you get what you need, a little at a time. You get through an hour, then a day, then a week. Then you look back and it’s been a year, then more years, and good things found a way in, too. And in time, you see that them you lost are holding you up and moving you on. Helping you see the good. You ain’t done with good things to come.”
This Southern historical novel, “The Girls in the Stilt House,” is Natchez, Mississippi, native Kelly Mustian’s debut effort. The scene is the Natchez Trace in the 1920s. There are three main characters. The protagonists are Ada Morgan, a poor, undereducated, white 16-year-old, who grew up in the swamp. Her mother died when she was young, and she was raised afterwards by a mean, vicious man who made his living as a trapper and by bootlegging. Matilda Patterson is a poor, Black 17-year-old sharecropper’s daughter whose deceased father tirelessly toiled not only by farming but by running moonshine. He hoped someday to buy his own farmland as a family buffer against vicious, racist locals. Matilda is an outspoken girl who dreams of moving north and leaving Mississippi behind. The third main character is not a person. It is the beautiful but threatening swamp and Natchez Trace itself. They play a major role in the story. Often, good books are those with a setting that is like a character unto itself.
This is a multifaceted story. It has strong female relationships and a bit of a mystery. It illustrates that a family may come from the people you least suspect, not necessarily the people you share blood with. The strongest family is made up of people you love and care about. While this book has rape, assault, racism, lynching, pregnancy loss, single motherhood and death as themes, thriller junkies who get their high from shocking plot twists or sensitive readers should look elsewhere. If you want to read a story about two teens negotiating a racial divide to face the weight of some very adult problems that will stick to your ribs like a satisfying meal, then this book is probably for you.
Without delving too far into the plot, this is the story of two struggling but resilient females who have virtually raised themselves and who find themselves out of desperation thrown together under dangerous circumstances in a world devoid of sympathy. Ada ran away from home at age 15 with a man who later abandoned her and left her pregnant. She had sworn never to return to the Trace but is forced to crawl back to her cruel father just to survive since she has no other place to go. Matilda is dealing with personal issues of her own after her family burns to death in a racially motivated fire incident. She also has no place to go. The girls are unexpectedly thrust together and drawn deeper into a dangerous world of corruption that virtually oozes out of the souls of some of the swamp’s people of power.
The story is told in three parts. First, we get Ada’s background. Then we get Matilda’s. Part 3 is the story going forward. Neither girl has had an easy life, but Matilda in particular has endured the injustices of the day. Some readers may feel that Ada’s naivete has been overplayed, but after all, she was a product of the remote swamps. I bonded with the girls and grew to despise the low-life, greedy antagonists they had to defend themselves from. The book was clearly a laudable effort from a neophyte novelist who should have a bright future. A job well done from a fellow Mississippian.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”