“But it always happens you get what you need, a little at a time. You get through an hour, then a day, then a week. Then you look back and it’s been a year, then more years, and good things found a way in, too. And in time, you see that them you lost are holding you up and moving you on. Helping you see the good. You ain’t done with good things to come.”

This Southern historical novel, “The Girls in the Stilt House,” is Natchez, Mississippi, native Kelly Mustian’s debut effort. The scene is the Natchez Trace in the 1920s. There are three main characters. The protagonists are Ada Morgan, a poor, undereducated, white 16-year-old, who grew up in the swamp. Her mother died when she was young, and she was raised afterwards by a mean, vicious man who made his living as a trapper and by bootlegging. Matilda Patterson is a poor, Black 17-year-old sharecropper’s daughter whose deceased father tirelessly toiled not only by farming but by running moonshine. He hoped someday to buy his own farmland as a family buffer against vicious, racist locals. Matilda is an outspoken girl who dreams of moving north and leaving Mississippi behind. The third main character is not a person. It is the beautiful but threatening swamp and Natchez Trace itself. They play a major role in the story. Often, good books are those with a setting that is like a character unto itself.