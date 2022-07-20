Did you know that there is a historical document that preceded the Declaration of Independence that may have inspired it? I didn’t. It’s a document some consider mythical but is passionately defended by others. As the legend goes, the citizens of Mecklenburg, North Carolina, declared themselves independent of British rule on May 20, 1775, a year before Thomas Jefferson penned the famous Declaration of Independence. Known as the Meck Dec, this document was delivered to Congress in Philadelphia in 1775. However, any copies have since been lost or destroyed, so its content and intent have always been hard to prove. It is thought to have possibly provided some of the language in the Declaration that we associate with Jefferson (in case you’ve forgotten, that’s called plagiarism). While a companion document survived, the Meck Dec itself disappeared.
Landis Wade’s “Deadly Declarations” is a cozy, multi-leveled suspense novel that should appeal to readers who enjoy laugh-out-loud wit, strong and engaging characters, believable antagonists, and hidden history and mystery. It might even remind you of “Three’s Company” meets “Matlock.” The bonus is the author’s investigation of the intriguing real-life possibility of a connection between the Meck Dec and our nation’s Declaration of Independence.
The setting is the Independence Retirement Community in Charlotte, North Carolina, better known as the Indie. Our hero is Craig Travail, a low-key, recently widowed, 65-year-old trial lawyer who was forcibly retired from the law firm he had faithfully served for more than 40 years. He is not happy about his family’s insistence that he move into a retirement community, but he hopes by doing so, he can disappear from life. Soon after moving in, he meets his highly diverse fellow residents. There is the unrefined Chuck Yeager Alexander, his polar opposite; Harriet Keaton, a caring former entrepreneur; NASCAR Nellie, an octogenarian with a souped-up wheelchair; the despised Sue Ellen Parker, who is the complex’s iron-fisted, resident politico, and her lapdog Becky Trainer; and a host of other distinctive characters. The spunky personalities of this elderly cast make the book come alive. They are no “Miss Marple” old folks. They’re cool and not above an occasional skinny-dipping party or shooting fish out of the Indie’s pond to get their breakfast.
When beloved fellow resident, 96-year-old Professor Matthew Collins, who is working on a book that could prove that the Meck Dec really did exist, suddenly dies and the day before his death in a hand-written will, he disinherits his beloved granddaughter, his only living relative, the mystery is set into motion. Who is his new heir? Sue Ellen, of course. The other residents drag the reluctant Travail into the picture. A $50 million inheritance is at stake. The camaraderie of the team develops naturally as the book progresses.
The story hits all the right notes in terms of tone, characterization and tropes. It includes excerpts of letters between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, snippets from historical texts that provide context, a few flashbacks, and multiple POVs. The characters were diverse as far as age, race and sexuality. And of course, the villains are believably ruthless and corrupt while the good guys are kind and brave. And then there are those characters where the jury’s out. The author’s afterword may be one the best and most complete I’ve ever read. It contains details abut the history of the Meck Dec, the Charlotte settings and even the characters’ name origins.
The topic is fascinating, and while the plot is complicated and unpredictable, the author’s storytelling ability makes it simple and easy as well as pleasurable to read. It is not your usual police detective read. It rolls with gentle Southern humor. If you like legal thrillers with a humorous bent, you should enjoy this book.
Reviewed by David Beckwith,author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”