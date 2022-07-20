Did you know that there is a historical document that preceded the Declaration of Independence that may have inspired it? I didn’t. It’s a document some consider mythical but is passionately defended by others. As the legend goes, the citizens of Mecklenburg, North Carolina, declared themselves independent of British rule on May 20, 1775, a year before Thomas Jefferson penned the famous Declaration of Independence. Known as the Meck Dec, this document was delivered to Congress in Philadelphia in 1775. However, any copies have since been lost or destroyed, so its content and intent have always been hard to prove. It is thought to have possibly provided some of the language in the Declaration that we associate with Jefferson (in case you’ve forgotten, that’s called plagiarism). While a companion document survived, the Meck Dec itself disappeared.

Landis Wade’s “Deadly Declarations” is a cozy, multi-leveled suspense novel that should appeal to readers who enjoy laugh-out-loud wit, strong and engaging characters, believable antagonists, and hidden history and mystery. It might even remind you of “Three’s Company” meets “Matlock.” The bonus is the author’s investigation of the intriguing real-life possibility of a connection between the Meck Dec and our nation’s Declaration of Independence.