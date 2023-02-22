Currently, all 50 states have enacted Safe Haven laws. Though the details of the laws differ from one state to the next, their intention is to provide a safe place for parents or another person who has the parents’ permission to leave an infant, usually at a hospital or healthcare facility, and not have to fear arrest for abandonment.

Since no states have maintained consistent data, no statistics have been compiled regarding how many children have been relinquished in this manner. These laws are not without controversy since some opponents feel that they promote the abandonment of children and discourage women from seeking prenatal care, thus endangering the health of both mother and child. Proponents herald the lives saved and the anonymity the laws provide. These are the issues that Heather Gudenkauf’s novel “These Things Hidden” attempts to address.

