Go to Hell! Before you begin to ask yourself what you did to deserve my outburst, let me say that this is the theme of No. 1 New York Times bestselling author James Rollins’ 15th outing with the Sigma Force, a team of DARPA operatives who are not only highly trained, lethal, military cutthroats but also have advanced degrees in a wide variety of topics.

Think of them as a sort of cross between James Bond, Lara Croft and Indiana Jones. In “The Last Odyssey,” the Sigma Force is not only hoping to validate the legend and allegory of Tartarus, the Greek version of Hell, but to also locate the Gates of Hell and travel there. Much in the vein of Clive Cussler, Rollins skillfully straddles the line to combine a lot of history with fiction and the legends of Homer’s “Iliad” and “Odyssey,” along with the history of the Dark Ages when Arabian people led the world in science and innovation (along with a little archeology and geology). The Sigma series is not only great fun to read, but also you can learn a few things along the way.