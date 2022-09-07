If the prices of your favorite ingredients have you dreading the next trip to the grocery store, finding ways to stretch your budget can help you feel better at the checkout counter.
One such way: turning to versatile ingredients that help make every dollar count by using them in a variety of your family’s favorite meals. Flavorful options like mushrooms enhance recipes by extending portions when you use a process called “the blend.” Blending finely chopped mushrooms with ground meat allows you to extend the volume of dishes like burgers, tacos, pasta, wraps and more.
Simply chop your desired mushroom variety to match the consistency of ground meat, blend the chopped mushrooms and meat together then cook your blend to complete the recipe. This Blended Crunchy Mushroom Wrap is a perfect example of an easy yet delicious way to take your grocery budget further.
In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Cook onions 1-2 minutes until translucent. Add mushrooms and ground beef. Cook about 5 minutes,. Stir in taco seasoning. Cook 2-3 minutes. Set aside.
Lay one large flour tortilla on flat surface. Spread 2 tablespoons mushroom-meat mixture on center of tortilla. Drizzle dollop of nacho cheese over mushroom-meat mixture. Top meat with one tostada shell then spread thin layer of sour cream over tostada shell.
Top with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and shredded Mexican cheese then one small tortilla.
Fold edges of large tortilla toward center until completely covered.
Spray hot skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Place wrap seam side down on skillet. Cook 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Flip and cook other side. Cut wraps half and serve.