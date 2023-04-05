Fresh, flavorful ingredients take springtime meals to another level, and it’s hard to top seafood as a seasonal favorite. Create your own savory seafood dishes by taking advantage of easy-to-make recipes.
While takeout may be an easy option, the satisfaction of enjoying a home-cooked meal like Shrimp Pad Thai with Jasmine Rice can make you feel like you’re enjoying a restaurant-quality dinner. Next time you’re craving Asian cuisine, swap out traditional rice noodles for this version with Jasmine rice as an aromatic, quick-cooking solution for your own spin on a classic.
Take the guesswork out of cooking rice with an option like Success Boil-In-Bag Rice, which offers a heat safe, BPA-free and FDA-approved solution for fluffy, flavorful rice.
Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside.
In small bowl, combine brown sugar, fish sauce, lime juice, soy sauce and chili garlic sauce. Set aside.
In large wok or skillet over high heat, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil. Quickly scramble egg. Remove from pan and reserve.
Add remaining oil to wok over high heat. Add shrimp and garlic; stir-fry 5 minutes, or until shrimp are cooked. Add reserved sauce and rice; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add green onions and reserved egg; toss to combine.
Divide pad Thai between four bowls. Top each with bean sprouts, cilantro and peanuts. Serve with lime wedges.