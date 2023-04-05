Pad Thai

 Contributed

Fresh, flavorful ingredients take springtime meals to another level, and it’s hard to top seafood as a seasonal favorite. Create your own savory seafood dishes by taking advantage of easy-to-make recipes.

While takeout may be an easy option, the satisfaction of enjoying a home-cooked meal like Shrimp Pad Thai with Jasmine Rice can make you feel like you’re enjoying a restaurant-quality dinner. Next time you’re craving Asian cuisine, swap out traditional rice noodles for this version with Jasmine rice as an aromatic, quick-cooking solution for your own spin on a classic.