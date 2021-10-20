When you are hungry and searching for something filling, juicy and rich, turning to your pantry for on-hand ingredients can make dinner a breeze. Dodge snack cravings and avoid the temptation to swing by the drive-thru; instead, you can have a homemade meal ready in a matter of minutes by putting your skillet to work.
Call your loved ones to the dining room to share time together while trying these Smothered Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce. It’s a dish the entire family can dig into without questioning the substance of the meal as it’s a filling option that requires just a few ingredients you likely already have at home.
It all starts with the pork chops, which are thick and seared to perfection. The mushroom sauce is a beautiful blend of earthy and creamy textures. Bring it to a simmer then smother your pork chops and garnish with fresh parsley for a pop of color.
In small bowl, whisk chili powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper until combined.
Pat pork chops dry. Season generously with spice mix. Set aside.
In skillet, add olive oil and butter. Add pork chops; sear 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate.
To make mushroom sauce: In same skillet, add mushrooms. Stir fry until golden brown. Add garlic, parsley and Italian seasoning. Stir fry 2 minutes. Add broth and heavy cream. Stir to combine. Simmer 5 minutes until slightly thickened.
Return pork chops to sauce. Simmer 2-3 minutes until pork chops are cooked through. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve.