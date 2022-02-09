Unlike many Florida Keys palms, saw palmetto is one of 14 palms native to Florida. It is not surprising because it can survive inundation by flooding or burning to the ground. It will survive a cold snap down to 22 degrees. It is perfectly adapted to this climate.
Its common name comes from the saw-blade teeth of its short petioles. The diminutive, “etto,” of palmetto makes reference to its usual short stature, although it can grow to a height of 10 feet. Sometimes the short version and the tall version grow side by side. Why does this happen? There is speculation, but no one knows for sure. Its fronds are light green, although some kinds that grow in this area have a blue or silver tinge to the fronds.
Its scientific name is serenoa repens. It is the only plant in the species identified as serenoa. Sereno Watson was an American botanist who grew up on a Connecticut farm, the eighth of 13 children. He was born Dec. 1, 1820. Educated at Yale, he studied medicine. He had a difficult time “finding himself.” He was quiet and solitary. Eventually, his robust health and powers of observation enabled him to become a surveyor in the deserts of California. Repens refers to the saw palmetto’s common growth habit of spreading horizontally along the sandy ground. Its 5-foot rhizomes root and produce new fronds. It has 20 to 25 palmate leaves on each plant. (Palmate means the leaves spread out like the fingers of your hand.)
Saw palmetto is very slow growing and has been known to live for 500 to 700 years. Our lives are momentary specks in the universe compared to the life of this palm. The blue-black berries often take a month to germinate. Growing it requires patience.
Although saw palmetto has been promoted for treatment of enlarged prostate glands and male urinary problems, that turns out to be hocus-pocus medicine based on hearsay. As of 2020 there are no scientific studies that confirm saw palmetto is better than a placebo to either shrink the prostate or prevent hair loss, two claims often promoted by supplement companies.
It is against the law to prowl around other people’s property and harvest palmetto berries. Seven people were recently arrested in Florida for picking berries from this exploited plant. The berries taste like oily blue cheese, but they are safe to eat.
Raccoons, opossums, beavers, foxes and bears have figured this out. Saw palmetto feeds 110 different birds, 27 mammals, 25 amphibians and 61 reptiles. Indigenous people have found the plant useful as thatching. Thatching is also great when making a fire.
Saw palmetto’s yellowish-white flowers, growing on a yard-long branch, are a spring magnet for native butterflies like the palmetto skippers. The nectar is harvested to make a dark honey with a rich, buttery taste, prized by gourmet chefs.
Saw palmetto is vital to the native landscape, but is not medicine for humans.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.