Jackson Riggs is the pen name for New England-based science fiction author Justin Bell. Bell made his reputation in the supernatural and post-apocalyptic genres. At one point, he was one of Amazon’s top 30 science fiction authors. Wanting to devote some time to getting more down to earth, he has decided to enter the gritty vigilante arena with a character he has had in his head for many years, Rosa “Goose” Guzman. Goose is the result of Bell’s long-term love affair with authors like Lee Child, Vince Flynn and Mark Dawson. He created the pen name, Jackson Riggs, to separate this work from his science fiction and to facilitate establishing it in today’s highly competitive literary environment. The Goose series is a true labor of love and one he intends to work on alongside his post-apocalyptic novels going forward.
Rosa “Goose” Guzman was raised on the streets of Springfield, Massachusetts. The only family she ever really knew was local street gangs. They watched over her, protected her and taught her how to stand up for herself. But then her closest Blades gang member friend, Doggie, is killed because he was wearing the wrong colors while walking through a rival gang’s territory on his way to his cousin’s birthday party. A gang turf war results and then goes sideways, resulting in innocents getting caught in the crossfire. Rosa accidentally kills one of these innocents, and another Blades gang member, Carlos “Switch” Rodriguez, takes the rap for her and goes to prison. Within a year, Switch is stabbed to death in prison as the same gang war continues to fester and spread. This causes Goose to make the life-changing decision to leave gang life and try to make something of herself by joining the Army. She hones her gang skills and becomes a human lethal weapon who serves in Afghanistan. Now as the book begins, Goose has been dishonorably discharged and is back in the only place she knows, Springfield, trying to put her life back together using the only skills she knows. She has become an independent fugitive recovery agent, i.e. bounty hunter. So much for background.
As the story begins, Goose has been hired by a Springfield area land developer, Mitchell Capozza, who has rumored connections to a Northeast crime syndicate. He hires Goose and her partner, fellow Army vet Chuck Heath, to track down one of his former employees, Stepan Federov, who has disappeared. His motives are questionable, but the money is good. There’s only one problem. Federov is considered “family” by the Russian mafia, and they will go to great lengths to protect one of their own. That’s as much as I’m going to tell you about the story.
The book is a good, fast-moving read. The action begins in the very first chapter and never lets up until the end. Rosa is caught in a moral dilemma. She is caught between a desire to fulfill a lucrative contractual obligation and her desire to do good. Complicating her decision-making is the fact that the whole affair leads to past sins catching up with her. This means not only her skills are tested beyond their limits, but she is forced to decide what is really good and evil and what side she is on.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’