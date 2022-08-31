Tourists flock to Key West to sow their wild oats! Unlike the resilient seeds of the green grass that travel by air, sea or land, most tourist “wild oats” get frittered away in the Duval Street establishments. Not so for sea oats (uniola paniculata), which reside on the seashore in front of my condo. I sowed my wild oats close to home. They are thriving.
I threw wild sea oat seeds on the beach, and they took root and now grow in a strong line of sand-holding, 6-foot -tall green grass pinnacles. The roots grow laterally as well as vertically into the sand. That strong line indicates that they were planted by a person, not nature. Nature plants in a more helter-skelter pattern.
The roots of sea oats are thick and form sand-holding barriers to keep the seawater waves and high tides from destroying the beaches. They grow from the Caribbean islands to Mexico and up the beaches into North America.
Spread the 10 fingers of your hands and drag them through a patch of wet sand to make ripples in the sand. That is how close the roots of sea oats grow in order to hold the beach sand. They also grow very deep, further stabilizing the shoreline. The roots cannot stand being immersed in standing water, but the sand around them is porous and drains quickly.
Since this island is made from coral rock, where did all of this sand come from? Some say that it blew in from across the ocean and that it is orange Sahara Desert sand that has migrated to the Keys. That sand gets around! Some mornings I find a layer of that sand coating the glass on the balcony table.
Sea oats also provides living space for wildlife. Pelicans, terns, gulls, skimmers, red-winged blackbirds, sparrows and other songbirds use them for food and shelter. Monarch butterflies are seen flitting amongst the pointed sheaths of the tall grass. Other insects sequester themselves in its protective growth. Morning glory, cord grass and panic grass attract owls, rabbits and mice to this “arroz de costa.” The flat seeds of sea oats grow on spikelets and turn from green to brown in the fall. They are distributed by wind, water and flying fowl. The grass is salt-tolerant, and withstands drought and urban run-off. It smiles and dances all the way through a hurricane.
Although sea oats are strong and can survive foot traffic, don’t mess with it. Many southern states, Florida included, have laws against destroying sea oats. It’s not worth it to be fined for this kind of grass.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.