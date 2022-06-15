David George Haskell, a botanist extraordinaire, threw a yard-wide hoop onto the forest floor and got out his magnifying glass to study what happened in that small circle during one year. It’s as if you decided to keep a diary and wrote down every single detail of your life for a year. Unlike my diary, which readers would find inexorably dull, his reflections, recorded in the new Pulitzer Prize-finalist book, “The Forest Unseen,” are fascinating.
Intrigued by this idea, I went out to read the book on my fourth-floor balcony. On the round-topped balcony table, I found my very own natural world. It was covered with tiny orange dots of termite feces dropped from the wooden ceiling of the balcony. Feeding my wooden roof to termites is not a pleasant thought. Regrettably, I can find no use for their orange leftovers, yet.
Each morning when I awake, I see a dove carefully preening herself on the balcony railing. She cleans the base of her feathers, occasionally dislodging an inch-long behemoth or tiny wads of soft pin feathers which float away on the breeze. One of those feathers was stuck to my circular tabletop space. I watched as a fly landed on a pellet of bird poop and explored its crevasses, apparently very interested in the prospects of a tasty dinner. If all of that activity was happening on my tabletop, I could imagine the myriad of interactions in Haskell’s hoop which lay on the fertile ground.
First, he spies the mosses through his magnifying glass. There are four different moss families which split apart more than 500 million years ago. They are not simplistic. They exhibit complicated growth structures of carefully arranged leaflets and/or elaborate fruiting stalks which he could see when looking closely.
I am also inhabiting a small space. I listen to the incessant buzzing of the crickets, but I don’t travel in crowds. I feel much more like a stationary plant than an animal. I will wait out the COVID danger before leafing or flowering. My friend Judith gave me a New York Times paper in a book bag that had the slogan, “If you have a garden and a library, you have all you need.” I am content.
Fifty-five million years have passed since the rumen’s origin. When oxygen appeared half a billion years ago, the existing life considered it highly poisonous and hid themselves where oxygen did not exist, underground. They also inhabited the inner workings of animal’s guts and stomach. Those animals responded by developing a rumen. That is a digestive organ filled with microbes, bacteria and fungi. This diversity of organisms, more than 200 different species, makes it possible for the complete digestion of plant materials. The rumen comes before the stomach and is alkaline. The stomach is acidic. The development of the rumen neutralized the acidity.
Many of these 200 species have yet to be discovered or described. The introduction of oxygen changed everything on Earth. What’s next? When our children become scientists, there will still be lots of work for them.
