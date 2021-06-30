Senorita Firespike immigrated from her native Mexico at a time when borders were more fluid. There was no one available to check her passport. No one complained that she was taking space away from native plants. Meandering over the border, she immediately put down roots and started spreading runners to occupy a full 10-by-8-foot space in her newly adopted country. Pruning can keep her smaller. Her long skirts fill the space all the way to the ground, so extra frontal planting is not necessary.
Her brood was welcomed by gardeners, residents, snowbirds and temporary tourists as they admired the scarlet come-ons intrinsic to the blooms. She is not considered invasive, but be watchful. This beauty is seductive to humans who grow very fond of her brash blooms.
Firespike gathers many friends to assure her safety. She has no enemy pests and is not attacked by other damaging forces. Firespike does not need any additional nutrients and grows happily in well-drained, alkaline, sandy soil. She fits into the Florida Keys like fingers in a glove, a natural for our soil and climate.
Her Latin name (Odontonema strictum) means “upright tooth.” Terminal branches end in bursts of red blooms shooting skyward like fireworks on the Fourth of July. Blooms continue for months. Other names are cardinal guard and scarlet flame. These aliases are both descriptive of the plant’s growth style. Firespike can be liberally pruned to create any desired shape. If it is wiped out by a hurricane, it will sprout from its roots and quickly grow again.
Branches work well contained in a vase. The table arrangement around the vase needs to have enough space to display the tiny trumpet shaped flowers that will fall from the arrangement. The abstract picture created by the haphazard drift of the blossoms is pleasing. If left in the water, the branches grow roots and can be planted, creating a whole new shrub. Impatient gardeners will delight in the speed at which root sprouts appear.
Firespike grows in part shade, part sun. Best is six hours of each. The more sun the plant gets, the more flowers it produces. But if it gets too much sun, like in the desert, it will wilt but is drought tolerant. Properly attended, it flowers continually. Its leaves are large with wavy edges and grow on opposite sides of the branch. The glossy, dark-green, ovate leaves vary from 5 to 10 inches in length. Firespike is in the huge family of Acanthaceae, which consists of 16 different species that all have opposite leaves.
Firespike has anti-bacterial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral qualities in folkloric medicine. It is used as a sedative. People literally pressed the leaf over a scrape to access these qualities. Despite firespike’s reputed medicinal qualities, it is poisonous. Do not eat it on peril of death.
Leave the seeds for the birds. Birds adore the small brown seeds that form in the fall. If a gardener wants to plant a genetically different plant than the cloned sprouts, they will need to be speedy to get the seeds before the birds eat them. Zebra longwing butterflies and hummingbirds are attracted by the spike’s nectar. Deer are fond of its leaves and seem to digest them without any trouble whatsoever.
Firespike may excite the gardener because it is so spectacular, but just looking at the splendid floral display Senorita Firespike flaunts calms the nerves.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.