Maintaining a healthy eating plan can be challenging year-round, and busier fall schedules can make those goals even more difficult. Finding easy-to-make favorites can keep you and your loved ones on track as you navigate those hectic moments this autumn.
One simple yet delicious solution: Sheet Pan Meal Starter Kits that make it easy to incorporate vegetables without the hassle of kitchen prep. Take the guesswork out of meal planning for your time-starved family with these limited-ingredient, kit-based dishes.
Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Soup requires just three ingredients and hungry loved ones for a filling meal worth celebrating.
Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Servings: 4
1 Dole Homestyle Roasted Herb Sheet Pan Meal Starter Kit
1 container (32 ounces) chicken broth
1 cup whole-wheat pasta shells, cooked
Prepare sheet pan meal starter kit according to package instructions. Transfer to cutting board and carefully cut chicken and vegetables into 1/2-inch pieces.
In medium sauce pot over medium-high heat, bring chicken broth to simmer. Stir in pasta shells, chicken and vegetables. Reduce heat to medium. Cook 5 minutes, or until heated through, stirring occasionally.