Women pay the price when their passions threaten men.” – Tess Gerritsen

In Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver’s “Choose Me,” Commonwealth University undergraduate English major Taryn Moore is an extremely gifted student. One of her passions is her belief that literary couples like Romeo and Juliet have been incorrectly presented to favor the male side of the equation. To that end, she believes that love is forever, no matter what. Consequently, she goes off the deep end any time she personally experiences what she defines as an unforgivable betrayal. Left with no one to smother with her undying love, she ardently latches onto the one man who is encouraging her and singing her praises — her middle-aged, straight-as-an-arrow English professor, Dr. Jack Dorian.