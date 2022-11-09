Grandmother, cycling fanatic, hiker, music lover and former Mystery Writers of America committee chairman, Deb Pines is a Brooklyn native who grew up on Miami Beach. Her Mimi Goldman Chautauqua Institution series debuted in 2013. “The Fruit of Lies” is the sixth installment in the series.
I have read a lot of mystery series that took place in a wide variety of novel locales, but this one would have to be on my short list of unusual settings. The Chautauqua Institution is an iconic American nonprofit located on 2,070 acres in western New York state. It was created in 1874 and became a nationwide educational movement that at its height in the 1920s sponsored programs that annually appeared in more than 10,000 communities and reached over 45 million people. Even today more than 100,000 visitors annually participate by converging on Chautauqua to participate in its programs. It has hosted U.S. presidents from U.S. Grant through Bill Clinton, notables from Booker T. Washington through Thurgood Marshall, and entertainers from John Philip Sousa to Toby Keith.
In “The Fruit of Lies” tyrannical billionaire Thomas C. Whistler is found drowned one morning in the bathtub of his mansion on the Chautauqua Institution property by one of his seven adult children. He is pretty much in varying stages of estrangement from all seven. His will states that the seven must come to Chautauqua and toast his memory at a cocktail party he has prearranged and then remain at Chautauqua the following day for the reading of the will to find out if any or all of them have been disinherited. None has been especially successful, they are not close to one another, and each is glib and greedy in his or her own way.
Enter the picture now, Mimi Goldman, a newspaper reporter who moonlights by solving mysteries. She wonders if Whistler, a physical fitness buff, really did drown or if there is more to the story since the seven money-hungry children seem to have few scruples and ample motives to do the old man in if presented the opportunity to do so.
As you might imagine, it was hard to find any characters who were likable. Whistler was a widowed vulture who raised baby vultures. As Lawrence Sanders so succinctly stated in his widely acclaimed Archy McNally series, “The turd don’t fall far from the bird.”
“The Fruit of Lies” seemed to have too many characters, none of which were fully developed. They seemed somewhat flat and didn’t have much personality. They just seemed to blend together, and I had trouble keeping straight who was who at times, especially in the first half of the book when they were being introduced. It did become clearer toward the end. Fortunately, the ending took care of much of my confusion. Whistler himself seemed somewhat stereotypical in terms of a rich person murder mystery. The plot reminded me somewhat of the Daniel Craig/Jamie Lee Curtis movie “Knives Out.” Even Mimi seemed to be somewhat of an unaffiliated busybody who maybe should have rightfully gotten the cold shoulder she received from the heirs.
The small-town mystery adequately showed the beauty of the area. But a lot of the history and background on the community possibly should have been spent on character development. Overall, it was a quick and easy read that I found to be lightweight and undemanding.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”