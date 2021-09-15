What are your most important possessions? Jewelry? Art? Love letters? Cornsilk, a character in a book I’m reading about the Anasazi in the year 1100 A.D., carried her clan’s most precious objects in a small, leather bag hung around her neck. It was filled with corn seeds. They would give her clan new life after drought or floods. We are still looking for the attributes of new life and we are still examining seeds to give us clues to where life arose and the skills of farming began.
We recently sent seeds into outer space and brought them back to Earth to see if a seed’s viability could withstand a trip through space and still be fertile. The Chinese have been doing these secretive experiments for decades with positive results, but their process is not known to Western scientists and, therefore, the results are suspect. We must do our own experiments.
U.S. studies, conducted with grade school classes growing “rocket” lettuce, or arugula, indicated that the seeds are readily viable after exposure to radiation, but take a little longer to sprout. The scientists conducted their own experiments, of course, but they had such a plethora of exposed seeds that they could send some to grade school science classes, under the supervision of scientist teachers, to grow the aptly named “rocket” arugula. Enlisting a new generation of sprouting agronomists could be as important as testing the seeds.
If explorers are going to travel into space for extended periods of time, they need to be able to grow their own food. That is why the experiments are so important. If seed can survive radiation and the vacuum of space, maybe seeds were the way that the universe spread original life. Certainly, they are the secret to plants spreading. Maybe plants know something that we have yet to discover.
A Turkish museum and an English paleobotanist are duking it out over pre-historical seeds found in the museum. The British paleobotanist wants to grow them to see if they might provide different strains of wheat or rye with new characteristics that long ago died out in contemporary strains — maybe a strain that does not have so much allergy-producing gluten. The museum wants the seeds kept intact. The seeds of our Neolithic ancestors, our heritage seeds, take on great importance as we study medical properties, soil, water, atmosphere and genetics. They may hold the key to how life began. Turkey declared the seeds “property of the state.” Who owns history?
Seventeen years ago, scientist Dante Lauretta sent a spacecraft names Osiris-Rex into outer space to scoop up a bit of detritus from an asteroid named Bannu. Material from the asteroid Ryugku returned to the Australian desert in 2019 carrying unknown material now housed in Japan. It will produce more again in 2031. What do scientists hope to find? They don’t know. Secrets of the universe.
Think about how much we must learn about our ocean, which is right outside the door in Key West. Compare that to the vastness of outer space.
We only recently explored this continent — so recently that I remember visiting my grandfather’s Nebraska homestead and hearing family stories about the two white oxen, Duke and Duchess, that pulled a wagon of the family’s possessions across the plains and plowed the first grassland into corn fields.
Where did life originate? We know that the Earth was once all water. Over 4.4 billion years ago it grew the sparkly gem Zircon, the oldest fragments of earth ever found. But we don’t know much more.
