Spanish moss was named by the Spaniards when they found it here in the 1500s.They called it “barbe Espagnol,” or Spanish beard, because it looked like long strings of hair hanging from the tree branches. The name later became Spanish moss. The plant is neither Spanish nor moss. In the scientific world, it is named Tillandsia usneoides. It is an epiphyte, a cousin of the pineapple family and a bromeliad. Usneoides, in Latin, means “resembling a lichen,” which Spanish moss, again, does not resemble.

Its leaves form long chain-like strands that can hang as long as 20 feet. The 2.5-inch long leaves are thin and curl. Strands are so slight that they easily travel in the wind. They often inhabit oaks and cypress trees, but will even grow on telephone poles and hang from thin wires.