Spanish moss was named by the Spaniards when they found it here in the 1500s.They called it “barbe Espagnol,” or Spanish beard, because it looked like long strings of hair hanging from the tree branches. The name later became Spanish moss. The plant is neither Spanish nor moss. In the scientific world, it is named Tillandsia usneoides. It is an epiphyte, a cousin of the pineapple family and a bromeliad. Usneoides, in Latin, means “resembling a lichen,” which Spanish moss, again, does not resemble.
Its leaves form long chain-like strands that can hang as long as 20 feet. The 2.5-inch long leaves are thin and curl. Strands are so slight that they easily travel in the wind. They often inhabit oaks and cypress trees, but will even grow on telephone poles and hang from thin wires.
It is native to America, having been spawned, maybe, by several major climate changes in Florida. The only Everglades in the world were an arid prairie 14,000 years ago, more desert than swamp. Natural climate change is not new to Florida centuries.
People found the moss useful. It became stuffing for furniture, mattresses and even automobile seats. It was used in arts and crafts and Christmas nativity scenes. It will not feed humans, but it serves as nutritious bedding for flower gardens. Ten-thousand tons of it was harvested in 1939. There seemed like a never-ending supply of this fast-growing filler. I have seen it used as air conditioning by packing it tightly and running water through it when placed in front of a window. A fan draws the cooled air inside creating these effective “swamp coolers.” It was often woven tightly into useful cords by American Indian tribes.
It was perfectly at home stuffed in the creepy hoodoo dolls created by Southern people to bring good luck and ward off evil. Hoodoo is an offshoot of voodoo which originated in Africa. The primitive dolls were thought to control mad nature that was out of human control. We still have talismans to try to control nature, witness the local exhortations against hurricanes.
Bromeliaceae do not need soil to grow. They collect nutrients by leaching calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium from tree branches, an abundant supply of nutrients.
Spanish moss has skeletal, finger-like, silver-green leaves. The scales on them trap humidity and rainwater, dirt and other useful detritus.
Gothic images of Spanish moss hanging in Southern forests established its creepy reputation. Writers called them “cobwebs from the sky.” They are so weird that authors couldn’t resist including them in descriptions of the South. I imagined Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon arriving and being given a Calusa wife by the chief.
She said, “I’ll be your wife right after you cut off that messy beard.”
Having strong motivation, de Leon immediately shaved and threw his discarded beard into a nearby tree. That is how I think we got the native Spanish moss. There are some powerful motivating passions that never change.
Regrettably, the Spanish brought smallpox to America. Disease proved more powerful than all the battles fought between the Calusa (which means “fierce people”) and the foreign invaders. Disease won. Disease is still a mighty invader.
