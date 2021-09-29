Welcome to your monthly State of Florida Bay! Each month, Florida Bay Forever partners with the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association to provide an update on what is happening with Florida Bay fisheries, habitat and restoration.
Salinity and Hydration. The beginning of fall marks a critical juncture for Florida Bay as we transition toward the early dry season. The tropics have been active, but not over Florida Bay. Salinities remain 4 psu higher than the historical average, with most of the bay in the marine range (35 psu). This does not bode well for the dry season to come. The bay needs more fresh water now, and the current state of the bay is the exact reason why we need to expedite restoration projects that store, clean and convey water south.
Upstream Development Threats. Development and projects on the mainland have a direct impact on the Everglades, Florida Bay and our downstream communities in the Florida Keys. Unfortunately, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted to transmit an application to the state for the development of an 800-acre logistical center in south Miami-Dade County. The project lies dangerously close to Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys, and has the potential to threaten ongoing Everglades restoration projects. The Florida Cabinet also cleared the way for a 13-mile extension of State Road 836 through the Bird Drive Basin, wetlands critical to water supply and ongoing restoration projects. Florida Bay Forever stands with the Hold the Line Coalition and opposes efforts to further encroach on an already fractured Everglades. Stay tuned for opportunities to take action to protect our downstream communities in the Florida Keys.
Fishing Report. Florida Keys fishing guides are out on Florida Bay every single day. They are the eyes and ears for the ever-evolving health of the bay. This month, we spoke with Capt. Max Gaspeny:
”The fishing on Florida Bay has remained good anywhere you want to go through the month of September. Cape Sable has been good, Flamingo has been good and tarpon have still been around. Islamorada has been full of grand slam fish, with abundant bonefish and permit. Snapper fishing has also been good around the islands and getting better by the day as fish are coming back from the reefs.
”Unfortunately, finding those prized fish out on the flats comes with an increasing number of sharks. Just the other day I had to leave one of my regular bonefish spots because we were getting circled by lemon and bull sharks. Sadly, any fish you catch in those conditions is not going to live to see another catch out on the bay.
”In terms of water quality, there is nothing new to report, which is a good thing. Typically, in summer we see algae blooms on the water, but that has fortunately not been the case this year. Water quality, color and clarity appear to be improving, with noticeable improvement in Flamingo. I have learned that seagrass in that area is recolonizing after the die-off, which has definitely had an impact on the overall water quality out there.”
Get out on Florida Bay this fall with Capt. Max by calling 910-409-8379 and visit floridabayforever.org to learn more about how you can make a difference for Florida Bay.