Welcome to your monthly State of the Bay! Each month, Florida Bay Forever partners with the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association to provide an update on what is happening with Florida Bay fisheries, habitat and restoration.
Salinity & Hydration. The tropics are fired up and Tropical Storm Fred gifted Florida Bay with some much-needed hydration. This is the time of year that the bay typically sees its lowest salinity levels due to rainfall. Unfortunately, that has not been the case this summer. Even with water that fell over the Everglades from Fred, the 2021 wet season has returned marginal benefit to the bay and salinities have been slow to decrease. Time will tell how this less-than-wet season impacts the bay moving into the dry season.
Lake Operations. The next chapter in the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual has officially begun. The Army Corps of Engineers announced their preferred alternative: plan CC. Now begins “optimization.” This phase of the process is when the Corps fine-tunes the manual to address some of the major concerns that arose during the selection process from stakeholders. The Corps has indicated that sending more water south is a priority and Florida Bay Forever will continue to engage to ensure that this priority becomes a reality.
Eliminating Barriers to Flow. Florida Bay Forever was thrilled to celebrate two Florida Bay milestones in August. The first was the completion of the Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal Project. Six miles of old roadbed were removed to allow an expected flow of more than 220 billion gallons of clean water per year toward Everglades National Park. The second was the groundbreaking on a seepage wall in the 8.5 Square Mile Area. This project will help keep additional water sent south in the Everglades and moving in the direction of Florida Bay. At times like these when we see less than perfect salinity on Florida Bay, the momentum to move clean water south has never been more important.
Fishing Report. Florida Keys fishing guides are out on Florida Bay every single day. They are the eyes and ears for the ever-evolving health of the bay. This month, we spoke with Capt. Mark Krowka:
”After a spectacular summer of fishing on Florida Bay, I am finally winding down for the season. I primarily target the flats grand slam: bonefish, tarpon and permit, which have all been excellent for the last six to eight weeks. My clients have had shots at these prized sportfish nearly every day. With tarpon season winding down and boat traffic declining, we typically see a peak during this time.
”In addition to bonefish, tarpon and permit, the redfishing has been good and the snook fishing has been wonderful. No matter the condition, no matter the time, the snook fishing continues to improve. The population has been recovering nicely over the past few years in the park. I’ve even seen an increase in the number of black drum, which is a great indicator for the overall health of the flats.
”One of the few problems I have noticed over the past few years is the presence and temperament of Florida Bay’s apex predators: sharks. They seem to be more aggressive than ever before. It is so bad in some places that I sometimes keep a fish in the live well and run a half mile away from where my client caught it to release the fish and give it a fighting chance at survival.
”The water, on the other hand, looks great and there is a clear connection between habitat, fishery and water quality. We would not see the recovery of so many species in the bay without an improvement in the waters.”
Stay tuned next month for the next State of the Bay report to see if Florida Bay is meeting or missing the mark for hydration ahead of the dry season.