Welcome to your monthly State of Florida Bay. Each month, Florida Bay Forever partners with the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association to provide an update on what is happening with Florida Bay fisheries, habitat and restoration.
Salinity and Hydration. The wet season is winding down and Florida Bay is reaching a critical juncture ahead of the dry season. Forecasters are calling for a ‘La Nina’ weather pattern this winter, which will likely translate into a drier-than-average dry season for the Everglades and Florida Bay. Unfortunately, Florida Bay is in a bad position with marine salinities in much of the central and western portions of the bay. The current state of the bay is a stark reminder that restoration partners must complete Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan projects like the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir to grow our capacity to send water south and keep Florida Bay fresh and thriving.
Upstream Development Threats. Last month, we outlined the significant development threats in Miami-Dade County that will directly impact Florida Bay, and ultimately the wellbeing of communities throughout the Florida Keys. This month, Florida Keys governing bodies and agencies got to work passing resolutions urging the Miami-Dade County Commission to deny a CDMP application for the proposed 800-acre industrial complex in South Dade. We are grateful for the leadership of the Islamorada Village Council, Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council and the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners for a strong, unified voice from the Florida Keys to protect Florida Bay.
Fishing Report. Florida Keys fishing guides are out on Florida Bay every single day. They are the eyes and ears for the ever-evolving health of the bay. This month, we spoke with Capt. Richard Black of BlackFly Charters:
”Florida Bay fishing has been good. Permit fishing in the Upper Keys has been better than average, and the redfish and snook fishing out of Flamingo is some of the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years. In particular, the snook fishing has been the best in terms of size and quality of fish.
”With such an abundant fishery, it is important that all Florida Bay anglers exercise best catch-and-release practices. Sharks are prolific on the flats and around certain islands where they know they have an easy meal.
”The weather over the last month has changed significantly from September, with water temperatures beginning to cool off as we approach the dry season. We are also in the midst of the king tide period of the year where we see abnormally high water levels. This has translated well for sight fishing on the flats for permit with more consistent movement all day.
”Water clarity and quality have also been good. The water color in the eastern part of the bay is turning the dark-brown color we expect to see with increased creek flows coming out of Taylor Slough. Also on the positive side, we are seeing seagrass continuing to grow and recolonize areas where it was lost in the 2015 die-off. The same cannot be said for the central and western bay, where a lack of freshwater is translating into brown algae, which does not bode well for the dry season.”
You can explore Florida Bay fisheries and habitat with Capt. Black by calling 305-395-0311.
Visit floridabayforever.org to learn more about how you can make a difference for Florida Bay.