The victim is a Lithuanian migrant entrapped by an inhuman slavery ring run by gangsters like the sadistic and abusive Edikas Petrov. These hoodlums refuse to pay for services rendered, confiscate passports, force the victims to live in accommodations unfit for human habitation and create a climate of fear with threats that make it impossible for a police operation to get victims to turn evidence against them.

The misery of the working conditions these Lithuanians live under is harrowing, horrifying and cruel. They work all hours as they are moved from job to job. Their lives are at risk. Their families back home are under constant threat if they fail to comply with orders or consider escaping. If that wasn’t bad enough, their terrors are exacerbated with an intense feverish atmosphere of racism. Local hostility is whipped up by swivel-eyed maniacs who feel compelled to spew hatred with their knee-jerk reactions and ignorant opinions in a political climate that grants them a gravitas and respect that makes a mockery of any concept of rationality or decency.