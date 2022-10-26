The victim is a Lithuanian migrant entrapped by an inhuman slavery ring run by gangsters like the sadistic and abusive Edikas Petrov. These hoodlums refuse to pay for services rendered, confiscate passports, force the victims to live in accommodations unfit for human habitation and create a climate of fear with threats that make it impossible for a police operation to get victims to turn evidence against them.
The misery of the working conditions these Lithuanians live under is harrowing, horrifying and cruel. They work all hours as they are moved from job to job. Their lives are at risk. Their families back home are under constant threat if they fail to comply with orders or consider escaping. If that wasn’t bad enough, their terrors are exacerbated with an intense feverish atmosphere of racism. Local hostility is whipped up by swivel-eyed maniacs who feel compelled to spew hatred with their knee-jerk reactions and ignorant opinions in a political climate that grants them a gravitas and respect that makes a mockery of any concept of rationality or decency.
Susie Steiner’s “Remain Silent” is not an easy book to read. The topics of xenophobia and racism are both realistic and timely. The story does not have a happy ending. On top of it all, Steiner’s author’s note may bring you to tears.
The protagonist is Manon Bradshaw. She is middle aged, newly married and navigating life with a hyperactive toddler and an adopted Black adolescent son. She works part time on cold cases. She is struggling with the day-to-day realities of what she assumed would be domestic bliss. Instead, she has fights about whose turn it is to clean up the kitchen, the bewildering fatigue of having a young child and going to couples’ counseling alone because her husband feels that it is just an excuse for her to have a bitch session. Steiner invests Manon with the emotional truths, realities and ennui of a middle-aged woman, the constant fatigue, the chaotic tensions of family life, and trying to keep a relationship alive with a spouse who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Sounds pretty depressing, doesn’t it? The only thing that makes the scenario bearable is Manon’s wit, banter, humor and on-target snark. Otherwise, I would have found the plight and despair of the migrant workers almost unbearable to read. Below are a few of her gems:
“Ignorance is the new black.”
“Truly stupid people are too stupid to realize that they are stupid.”
“I hate positive thinking. Just a way of bullying people, making them feel bad stuff is their fault.”
“Why do they hate us so much?”
“Still, it’s nice being on the road with you, visiting some racists.”
She actually says the things that on occasion other people would dearly love to. She’s funny, loyal and good at her job, though she doubts herself and feels somewhat bleak. She doesn’t tolerate fools and is loose-lipped, wide-hipped, a bit misanthropic, ambivalent and impatient. She is also very entertaining and never dull.
This is the third book in a series. While it can read as a standalone, reading the first two would bring the reader both enjoyment and understanding. Manon is a fully human character who I came to respect despite her occasionally messy life. The story is both well written and heart wrenching.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”