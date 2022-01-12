Step aside, boring salads. A new year and a healthier eating plan can include better-for-you greens and dressings that hit the spot.

Veggies roasted with aromatic spices served on Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix are drizzled with lemon tahini dressing in this Moroccan Roasted Vegetable Salad, a delicious vegetarian way to turn a bland meal into a bona fide delight.

With green leaf lettuce, red leaf lettuce, butter lettuce, romaine and radicchio, the mix of greens offers a bold combination of textures and flavors for those who love variety and color.

Moroccan Roasted Vegetable Salad

Servings: 4

Lemon Tahini Dressing:

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 teaspoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cold water

nonstick cooking spray

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons ras el hanout or garam masala

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into long wedges

4 whole large carrots, chopped

2 red bell peppers, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 packages (6 ounces each) Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/3 cup dried apricots, sliced

1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped

To make lemon tahini dressing: In small bowl, whisk tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, maple syrup, Dijon mustard and salt. Add cold water; mix well. If dressing thickens, mix in more cold water.

Heat oven to 400 F. Spray two baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray.

In large bowl, mix olive oil, ras el hanout, salt and pepper. Add sweet potatoes; toss to coat. Transfer to first prepared baking sheet. Add carrots and peppers to leftover oil; toss to coat. Transfer to second prepared baking sheet. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Let cool.

Arrange lettuce mix on four plates. Top each with sweet potatoes, carrots, red pepper, chickpeas, apricots and almonds. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with parsley.