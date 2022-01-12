Step aside, boring salads. A new year and a healthier eating plan can include better-for-you greens and dressings that hit the spot.
Veggies roasted with aromatic spices served on Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix are drizzled with lemon tahini dressing in this Moroccan Roasted Vegetable Salad, a delicious vegetarian way to turn a bland meal into a bona fide delight.
With green leaf lettuce, red leaf lettuce, butter lettuce, romaine and radicchio, the mix of greens offers a bold combination of textures and flavors for those who love variety and color.
To make lemon tahini dressing: In small bowl, whisk tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, maple syrup, Dijon mustard and salt. Add cold water; mix well. If dressing thickens, mix in more cold water.
Heat oven to 400 F. Spray two baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray.
In large bowl, mix olive oil, ras el hanout, salt and pepper. Add sweet potatoes; toss to coat. Transfer to first prepared baking sheet. Add carrots and peppers to leftover oil; toss to coat. Transfer to second prepared baking sheet. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Let cool.
Arrange lettuce mix on four plates. Top each with sweet potatoes, carrots, red pepper, chickpeas, apricots and almonds. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with parsley.