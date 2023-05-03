I don’t think I would be challenged if I were to state that the Amish march to their own drum. Their four principal values of faith, family, community and simple living enforce among them a discipline to live out their own religious beliefs and lead a unique life in their own spiritual way.
They can be readily identified by the simple, practical and modest way that they dress in mostly homemade clothing. And despite the many ongoing advances by the outside world’s society, they do not typically utilize modern or worldly things like electricity, technology, vehicles and other modern conveniences that the rest of us depend on for our daily lives. An Amish community strictly governs itself, and baptized members are morally committed to follow church rules. That being said, Karen Ann Hopkins’s novel “Wicked Legacy” may, therefore, offend some people who do not wish to read a storyline that presents a possible dark underbelly to an Amish community, even in a fictional context.
Hopkins and her family reside on a northern Kentucky farm. She has been inspired by the Amish community to write two books about the church. The experiential knowledge she has gained from her interactions with her neighbors were the inspiration for both storylines. This is the second book. Despite protagonist Sheriff Serenity Adams being an ongoing character in both books, as well as other Hopkins books that do not involve the Amish, each of these books can be read as a standalone.
Let me give you a synopsis of the plot: Every four years a young Amish woman who has recently turned 18 vanishes from the Mt. Carmel, Indiana, Amish community with no explanation. The Amish bishop claims that each young woman simply chooses to leave and go “English” (the Amish term for rejecting the Amish church and joining the mainstream of society). As is usually the case, the Amish community as a bloc refuses to discuss anything about Amish business with an outsider.
One of the defections was by Blood Rock Amish Bishop Esch’s niece, Melinda King. He wishes to know if, in fact, she did go English. He asks U.S Marshal Toby Bryant to locate her and find out if this is truly the case. Bryant locates Melinda and finds that she is the madam of a Nevada legal brothel. Furthermore, he discovers that the brothel has also hired several other women related to the Kings who were formerly part of the Mt. Carmel Amish community. He convinces Sheriff Adams to team up with him to try to get to the bottom of this strange set of coincidences. Their investigation eventually leads to a secret 50-year-old blood pact between the Amish community and the Mafia.
An overriding theme in the book is the futility and frustration of dealing with the self-governing closed society that the Amish maintains. It reminded me of the relationship that the Jamaican government has with the descendants of former slaves who live in Jamaica’s interior and call themselves the Maroons. In the Maroon’s case, they even have a 1740 treaty that is still in effect today insulating them from outside control.
The characters in this book are both very strong and complex. The author did have some grammatical errors that were like fingernails down a blackboard to me. She needs to revisit the topic of subjective and objective uses of pronouns. Some people may be put off by Sheriff Adams’ tough-girl character. She is often torn between being a woman and being a workaholic law enforcement officer who must prove she is as strong and strong-willed as any man. At times she sees showing affection toward her husband and unborn child even as a sign of weakness. But all in all, the author weaves an intriguing tale of family, mystery and societal beliefs.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”