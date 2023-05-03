I don’t think I would be challenged if I were to state that the Amish march to their own drum. Their four principal values of faith, family, community and simple living enforce among them a discipline to live out their own religious beliefs and lead a unique life in their own spiritual way.

They can be readily identified by the simple, practical and modest way that they dress in mostly homemade clothing. And despite the many ongoing advances by the outside world’s society, they do not typically utilize modern or worldly things like electricity, technology, vehicles and other modern conveniences that the rest of us depend on for our daily lives. An Amish community strictly governs itself, and baptized members are morally committed to follow church rules. That being said, Karen Ann Hopkins’s novel “Wicked Legacy” may, therefore, offend some people who do not wish to read a storyline that presents a possible dark underbelly to an Amish community, even in a fictional context.