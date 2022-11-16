Starting with parades and ending with family meals, Thanksgiving provides all-day opportunities for celebrating life’s special moments with those nearest and dearest to your heart.

Waking up to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition that brings smiles and happiness for many families, and this year, an iconic brand will join the festivities. Since 1921, Wonder Bread has captured the “wonder” its founder Elmer Cline experienced when first watching a hot air balloon race. It’s often credited with the popularization of sliced bread in the United States and now, for the first time, its legacy will be on display Nov. 24 parading through the streets of New York City.