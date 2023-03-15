St. Paul, Minnesota native Mike Faricy has led an interesting life. He now divides his time between St. Paul and Dublin, Ireland. He has been a soldier, a freelance journalist, a bartender, sold designer cakes, owned a painting and decorating company, and is now a prolific writer. He also plays the bagpipes for Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band.

Faricy wrote the Corridor Man series under the pseudonym of Nick James and the Jack Dillon Dublin series under the pseudonym of Patrick Emmett. Under his own name, he has written the Hotshot series and the Dev Haskell Private Investigator series. “The Big Gamble” is the 26th installment of the Dev Haskell series. His books have been nominated for and have won numerous awards. His books have been No. 1 Kindle bestsellers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and India. While some series need to be read in order, most of his books are designed to be enjoyed as standalones.