Jeffery James Higgins is an established writer of essays and creative nonfiction. “Furious: Sailing into Terror” is his debut thriller novel. His nonliterary resumé shows him to be a true American hero. He is a former reporter, former elected official and retired supervisory special agent who wrestled an IED away from a suicide bomber, fought the Taliban in combat and chased terrorists across five continents. He has received both the Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Heroism and the DEA Award of Valor.

His protagonist for this book is Dr. Dagney Steele, a resident surgeon at Boston Pediatric. Dagney is suffering from an acute, never-ending, deep depression six months after the SIDS death of her 3-month-old daughter, Emma. Her marriage is struggling. Her surgeon husband, Brad, is getting fed up with her inability to cope. Despite her phobic fear of water and boats resulting from a childhood tragedy, her less-than-supportive husband springs a trip on her and then badgers his reluctant wife into joining him on a monthlong solo yacht sail from Bali, Indonesia, across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives purportedly to get away and regain her perspective. She relents and off they go. Brad is an experienced sailor and begins to teach Dagney the rudiments of sailing. At first things seem better, and it seems nothing can go wrong.