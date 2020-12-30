Things change, and then they don’t.
One Christmas when I was young and we were broke, my mother decided that we would forgo the fluffy Christmas pine tree for a less expensive one of her devising. She was eight months pregnant with my brother, Mike. We were living in an empty farmhouse out on the windswept Nebraska plains. The drafty house was heated with a coal furnace, so we awoke each morning to embers and a quickly cooling atmosphere until my father stoked the furnace.
Mother bundled up in high boots and wrapped up in hand-knit woolen scarves. Her hands were covered in thick, woolen mittens.
She tied her coat around her burgeoning belly to hold the coat closed. She took her bag of supplies and tramped out into the snow to see what she could find for inspiration. Bypassing a low shrub, she rejected it as not inspirational. Finally, she found a dead, broken branch about 10 feet tall. My mother was an artist and could see opportunities where others saw disaster. She brought the branch into the back porch. It was a tad warmer than the snowy forest. She set the branch in a dark green ceramic pot and filled it with sand.
Squeezing out a huge daub of white oil paint onto her palette, she mixed it with silver glitter. The dry, gray branch was soon painted sparkling white. Out came our ornaments we had carefully stored away the prior Christmas. Homemade pipe cleaners, crunched-up crepe paper, dyed egg shells, all the valuable collections of past Christmas celebrations were hung on the branches of the symbolic Christmas tree.
Homemade gifts were placed under the tree. The aroma of baking ginger cookies filled the air. Mother knit secretly after we went to bed, and I remember receiving a fuzzy white scarf with tiny red dots that I thought was ever so elegant. We were inculcated with a sense of style and spent many hours pouring over the pattern books, Montgomery Ward catalogues and material swatches. One Christmas I was surprised with a purple taffeta, 1950’s-style dress that looked just like the ones in West Side Story. I got to wear it to church with my white boa and black patent leather shoes, all winter.
This winter, I am writing checks to my far-flung children, sending them to safety in New Zealand, and with more trepidation to Chicago and Alabama. COVID-19 keeps us homebound. I’m just going to have to go outside and hunt for a 10-foot bare branch or other such inspiration for Christmas. My visiting daughter has promised to make chocolate chip cookies as soon as I buy a baking sheet.
My family has had many magnificent Christmas trees, but that spindly white branch is the one that I remember. I imagine that Christmas 2020 will be as memorable but for entirely different reasons. Key West is so very different than where I grew up in rural Nebraska. We have sand instead of snow, beaches instead of large empty snow-covered fields and sunny, warm days instead of icy, brisk winds. The swimming pool is heated. The sauna is hot. My life is easier. I have taken up knitting and am working on a black poof-ball boa that appeared by Christmas under some dear friend’s tree. Many things have changed, but some traditions continue. My Grandma Schultze taught my mother to knit and Grandma Schultze taught me to knit. I knit in my Florida condo with the yarn strings trailing 60 years behind me to a Nebraska farmhouse. Things change and stay the same.