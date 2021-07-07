My friend who grew up in Key West walked the garden path with me in late June and, as she did so, pulled a small tubular flower from a low shrub and sucked the end.
“That could be poisonous!” I advised.
“I’ve been doing this since I was a little girl. I would not have made it to 5 years old if it were poisonous,” she responded as she plucked another bloom from the firecracker plant.
After gaining this information and trying it out on myself, I gave it to a tourist, Mike from Ohio, and he passed it on to his two young children, Shane and Emma. They became immediate fans with many return visits to the sweetness of the firecracker shrub.
“Forget the fireworks. You know that when they grow up, all that they will remember from this expensive vacation is the nectar from the firecracker blossom,” I teased. We remember what is important to us, not what is important to our parents.
It may be the same with plants. There was a study done in which plants were divided into two groups. Harsh words were spoken to one of the groups and gentle, happy words were spoken to the second group. The positive, second group grew faster and more robustly than the negative group. Plants do not understand words, but might perceive negative emotions.
I swim daily with an acting teacher from New York who has been conducting a class in commercial acting over Zoom. She has a classroom of 13 international students. One lesson was concentrated on facial and body language in commercials that have no words, MOS’s in the acting world. The initials come from a German director who said “Mitt Out Sound” in his national accent.
It turns out that people watching a commercial believe the language of the body far more than the words that are spoken by the actor. This lesson, learned in acting classes, applies to everyday conversation as well. When you hear people say, “I don’t know why, but I just don’t believe him,” you are hearing ramifications of the body language theory. What the person is thinking will show up on their face no matter what they are mouthing in their speech.
The better you know a person, the more likely you are to understand what they are thinking. An example is “What’s the matter?” asked of a friend when no words have yet identified a problem. Partners and close friends share these unspoken understandings. They are one of the joys of a close relationship.
The experiment with the two groups of plants may be another example of this belief found in the plant world. Plants do not need to understand words to know when worries overtake the growers, their “partners in life.” This conjures up worried images of my Nebraska farmer relatives during the drought and Great Depression.
Firecracker plant (Russelia equisetiformis) is a robust shrub from the Caribbean and Mexico. It wins beauty contests in many Florida gardens with tiny, tubular, scarlet flowers. The firecracker bush won the Award of Garden Merit from the English Royal Horticultural Society. Her aliases include coral plant, coral blow, fountain bush and coral horsetail. Leaves that look like thin fern sprouts emerge from the branches in needle-like, sprawling cascades. Microscopic seeds form inside brown, round seedpods to spread the plant. This hot honey blooms year-round in the Keys. It fills a 3-by-5-foot space. A variety of cultivars are available in white, yellow, gold, pink and tangerine. The plant is used in cosmetics for mousse and shampoos. It was tested on mice for antibacterial qualities. It laughs at hurricanes and loves our Keys climate and soil.
Just like the children, ruby-throated hummingbirds hang around these honey-filled trumpets drawn like magnets.
You can enjoy this plant’s fireworks on many more days than just July 4th.
