“Desperate Creed” is the fifth book in Alex Kava’s Ryder Creed series. The New York Times bestselling author is primarily known for her critically acclaimed Maggie O’Dell series, which has been published in more than 30 countries.

If you are unfamiliar with the Creed books, let me catch you up. Military veteran Ryder Creed and his business partner, Hannah Washington, own and operate a K-9 training facility for rescue dogs in Florida. They work search-and-rescue operations. They employed a dog trainer and handler named Jason Seaver after he came back from Afghanistan with only one arm and suffering from PTSD. They primarily work with two scent dogs, Grace and Scout. Until recently in the series, Ryder’s sister, Brodie, had been kidnapped, held in isolated captivity and brainwashed for 16 years. He found her in book 4, and she now lives with him as she tries to put her life back together. This story picks up five months later.