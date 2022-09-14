“Desperate Creed” is the fifth book in Alex Kava’s Ryder Creed series. The New York Times bestselling author is primarily known for her critically acclaimed Maggie O’Dell series, which has been published in more than 30 countries.
If you are unfamiliar with the Creed books, let me catch you up. Military veteran Ryder Creed and his business partner, Hannah Washington, own and operate a K-9 training facility for rescue dogs in Florida. They work search-and-rescue operations. They employed a dog trainer and handler named Jason Seaver after he came back from Afghanistan with only one arm and suffering from PTSD. They primarily work with two scent dogs, Grace and Scout. Until recently in the series, Ryder’s sister, Brodie, had been kidnapped, held in isolated captivity and brainwashed for 16 years. He found her in book 4, and she now lives with him as she tries to put her life back together. This story picks up five months later.
You don’t have to read these stories in order because Kava is very good about summarizing all the relationships at the beginning of each book. However, you might want to start at the beginning to get a vested interest in all her ongoing characters.
There is a main plot as well as two subplots in this book. The primary plot is that Creed and Jason get called to take Grace and Scout to Alabama after a deadly outbreak of tornadoes. Their mission is to try to locate both survivors and victims of the storms. As you might imagine, as the storms continue to intensify and new storms appear, Creed and Jason find themselves racing to save themselves instead of just rescuing victims.
In the subplot, Creed’s partner Hannah is facing a storm of a different sort. In Chicago, her childhood friend Francine “Frankie” Russo has her own crisis. She was recently awakened by a 5 a.m. video-chat phone call by Tyler Gates, an advertising agent co-worker, calling from a street in Chicago. Two men confront him as the conversation begins. In a matter of seconds, the half-asleep Frankie witnesses Tyler’s murder. Then the killers pick up Tyler’s phone. Suddenly they know what Frankie looks like, who she is, and where she lives and works. Frankie calls Creed’s FBI agent sister, Maggie O’Dell, and Hannah for assistance and flees the city with the thugs hot on her trail as they come after her next. But Frankie has no idea that she is fleeing one storm only to be driving into other ones, Alabama’s monster tornadoes.
There is a third subplot of sorts as Brodie struggles to acclimate to a world so unlike the one she has known for years. This is the first time since her return that Creed has not been by her side. He has been afraid to leave her until now because he was her pillar of strength, and he didn’t want to do anything that would cause her to regress.
Kava grabbed my attention at the get-go and never let it stray. Page by page, she throws Creed, Jason, Scout, Grace and Maggie into one horrific situation after another. You just want to hug Hannah since she is the stalwart who manages to hold everyone together. It became very apparent in a hurry that she had done her storm research. She teaches us the difference between Kansas tornadoes and Alabama tornadoes. Kava demonstrates that Mother Nature can be a lot scarier than some horror film. The ending was complete with all the loose ends tied together instead of a cliffhanger that has so often become popular for a series. The author’s afterword was also fascinating and quite scary to read.
This thriller combines in one package weather disasters, insights into working dogs and their handlers, and love interests as it pursues vicious murders.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”