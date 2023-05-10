The herb thyme was used in medical treatment for eons. The ancients thought it would cure everything from arthritis to dermatitis and a slew of other ailments in between. It comes from the Egyptian word “tham.” They used it as incense and as an embalming fluid. In the Teutonic tongue, it was named “timian.”

When the Black Death lurked, it was thought a clutch of thyme would destroy germs and keep the wearer healthy. Recent scientific studies indicate that thyme kills breast cancer cells. It is used as a tea to alleviate lower abdominal pain. It is recommended for acne, coughs, yeast infections, lowering blood pressure and heightening the effectiveness of the immune system. Try rubbing it on your dog to prevent infestation of fleas or ticks. Have a few mosquitoes buzzing about? Thyme kills their larva.