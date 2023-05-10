The herb thyme was used in medical treatment for eons. The ancients thought it would cure everything from arthritis to dermatitis and a slew of other ailments in between. It comes from the Egyptian word “tham.” They used it as incense and as an embalming fluid. In the Teutonic tongue, it was named “timian.”
When the Black Death lurked, it was thought a clutch of thyme would destroy germs and keep the wearer healthy. Recent scientific studies indicate that thyme kills breast cancer cells. It is used as a tea to alleviate lower abdominal pain. It is recommended for acne, coughs, yeast infections, lowering blood pressure and heightening the effectiveness of the immune system. Try rubbing it on your dog to prevent infestation of fleas or ticks. Have a few mosquitoes buzzing about? Thyme kills their larva.
Interestingly, ants use it. They must be pretty smart because they take a tiny seed of the thyme herb and plant it on their anthills. This may prevent pathogens carrying diseases from infesting their home.
I will pin some thyme posies on my blouse and feel immunity blossoming on my chest. Maybe I will find my true love if I go to the Scarborough Fair or the Key West Artisan Market.
Wild thyme is a different plant than the herb thyme. There are more than 400 species of this plant in the mint family that grow in a variety of climates.
Thyme is now most frequently used in cooking, but it’s most effective when eaten raw, tossed on top of a salad.
The woody small shrub has tiny, elliptical, furry leaves. That is why I named my balcony herb boyfriend “Harry” (hairy) to accompany Tom Basil and Dick Rosemary. I care for them, but not with too much water. They like to have their roots thoroughly dry out. That is why they grow so well in our warm, sandy environment. The water in the Keys drains off quickly and presents the perfect growing medium for thyme.
Thymus vulgaris flowers in early summer in a variety of pastel colors from white to lilac. If you grow your own, wrap it in a damp paper towel and store it in the refrigerator. Dried leaves will last up to six months. The store-bought thyme tea is intensely flavorful and delicious. Vitamins include beta carotene, A, K, C and folic acid. Minerals include potassium, iron, calcium magnesium and manganese. That’s a powerful punch for a teaspoon of tiny leaves.
On top of all that nutrition, thyme is reputed to give courage to face the daily doings and happiness while doing so. Courage, happiness and health, what more could I want?
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.