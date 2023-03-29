Those who read my book reviews regularly know it’s rare for me to review nonfiction works and also know that I typically review only one book at a time.

However, two recent nonfiction releases by Key West’s Carol Tedesco, published in late 2022 by SeaStory Press, grabbed my attention — specifically because the subject is silver treasure coins, and who in the Florida Keys — where both the Nuestra Senora de Atocha and Santa Margarita shipwrecks were discovered — is not at least somewhat enamored of shipwrecks and treasure? And, of course, I’ve penned my own book, “A Treasure Conspiracy,” about a fictional lost treasure, so the lure to investigate further was irresistible.