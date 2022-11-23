Oregon-based author Scott William Carter has a fascinating resumé. By day, he is an instructional designer and digital production and publishing specialist and an English professor for Western Oregon University. He moonlights as a novelist and short story writer who is proficient in multiple genres and as a syndicated cartoonist (“Run of the House” comic strip). His first novel, “The Last Getaway of the Water Balloon Boys,” was released to critical acclaim and was an award winner. His young adult novel, “Wooden Bones,” chronicles the untold story of Pinocchio. He also writes three mystery series.

The protagonist of “Throwaway Jane” is former FBI agent Karen Pantelli. Pantelli’s life is ruled by one simple philosophical rule: “Never, ever care.” Three years after her self-imposed exile when a tragic mistake in judgment ends her FBI career, Karen drifts from on dead-end job to another, mostly holding down menial serving and table busing jobs in sleazy, run-down bars. The moment she finds herself getting too attached to anything, she moves on. A different job, a different city, a different life, and a new way of forgetting or being forgotten.