Oregon-based author Scott William Carter has a fascinating resumé. By day, he is an instructional designer and digital production and publishing specialist and an English professor for Western Oregon University. He moonlights as a novelist and short story writer who is proficient in multiple genres and as a syndicated cartoonist (“Run of the House” comic strip). His first novel, “The Last Getaway of the Water Balloon Boys,” was released to critical acclaim and was an award winner. His young adult novel, “Wooden Bones,” chronicles the untold story of Pinocchio. He also writes three mystery series.
The protagonist of “Throwaway Jane” is former FBI agent Karen Pantelli. Pantelli’s life is ruled by one simple philosophical rule: “Never, ever care.” Three years after her self-imposed exile when a tragic mistake in judgment ends her FBI career, Karen drifts from on dead-end job to another, mostly holding down menial serving and table busing jobs in sleazy, run-down bars. The moment she finds herself getting too attached to anything, she moves on. A different job, a different city, a different life, and a new way of forgetting or being forgotten.
This changes one cold, windy, rainy night in an alley behind the latest seedy bar where she is working when, despite her misgivings, Karen finds a reason to care. After a frightened, malnourished, almost naked, pre-teen leaps from speeding van, Karen spontaneously fights what appears to be an armed, muscular thug in an effort to protect the girl. The girl is so traumatized that she is virtually mute and doesn’t trust anyone enough to even disclose her name. The thug chastises Karen by calling the waif a “throwaway,” so after rescuing her, Karen begins to call her “Throwaway Jane.” As Karen learns over time, this apparently aphonic, aphasic girl in reality possesses an extraordinary mind. This intellect will eventually save them both and bring down a powerful worldwide sinister organization. Karen and Jane end up on a thrilling chase that ends up spanning half of the United States as Karen learns that it is much easier to say you don’t care about anyone or anything than to mean it.
Karen narrates the story in the first person. The narration was competent and not overdone, which allowed me to stay immersed in the story. She made a strong, resilient protagonist who grappled with the demons from her past. Neither her angst nor her skills were overdone, and the risks she took were not eye-rollingly dumb but allowed the author to bring jeopardy into the story. The secondary characters were adequately developed. At times, the plot seemed slightly contrived, but after all, this is fiction.
The story has a good hook as two damaged people attempt to deal with each other. The author has the reader wondering why Karen is like she is until about halfway through the book. I impatiently kept waiting for Carter to finally disclose Karen’s past. He is equally mysterious about the victim, Jane. Despite knowing so little about either Karen or Jane, I found myself liking and rooting for them both. In the end, there are no cliffhangers to lead the way to a subsequent book. Matters do get resolved, in a bittersweet yet still satisfying conclusion. The book did suffer from poor editing and an abundance of typos. Chapters 16 and 17 were actually reversed, which confused me at first. Overall, I found it to be a good, easy read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”