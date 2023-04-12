Andrew Mayne, author of The Naturalist series and now the Underwater Investigation Unit series, has rightfully garnered a lot of good reviews and publicity over the last few years with his specialist police procedural mystery thrillers.
The protagonists in his books have unique skillsets and viewpoints markedly different from your run-of-the-mill detective novel. It seems that his previous career as an illusionist has given him a lot of experience in creating intricate structures and the patience to organize his stories in logical, incremental, consecutive steps. That approach is clearly visible in “Black Coral.” The book is the second in a series but works very well as a standalone.
Sloan McPherson, the protagonist, is a young woman with a long, checkered family history (not always legal) in treasure hunting and salvaging. She is a master diver who is now studying to be an archeologist and has managed to go completely legal in law enforcement. She is the lead diver/investigator for Florida’s Underwater Investigation Unit (UIU), a fledgling task force created by the governor to work hand-in-hand with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She is a complex character and a strong protagonist. While she is likable, Sloan doesn’t always play nice and follow the rules, a quirky talent she picked up from her father. She is hard-nosed and fanatical in her determination to see matters through. She is young, arrogant and headstrong. She is prone to overextend herself, overestimating her abilities, is easily provoked and has an enormous chip on her shoulder. She is also a single mom with a teenage daughter. Is that complex enough for you?
The other main character in the book is the state of Florida and the Everglades. Mayne depicts with panache the Sunshine State with a gleeful focus on all things criminal as he describes a lively environment teeming with crooks, thieves, murderers, serial killers, corrupt politicians, ne’er-do-wells, child molesters and ex-cons, and the Everglades is the perfect setting for violence and secrets.
The book has a main plot and a subplot. In the main plot, Sloan is assigned to dive into alligator-infested Canal 65 to recover a body after a car careens off a bridge. After recovering the body, she discovers a second car that has been submerged in the canal for years. The second car contains the bodies of four teenagers who have been missing since 1989. They had last been seen together at a rock concert. The cold case had stumped authorities for years. The secondary plot concerns a current case in which law enforcement is trying to catch a group of thieves who are systematically breaking into luxury yachts and stealing expensive equipment from them. Sloan’s hardheaded, political-prone boss insists that Sloan and her partner’s efforts concentrate on the newer and more glitzy case. Confrontation-prone Sloan thinks otherwise. She is convinced that there is a longstanding serial killer on the loose. Other bodies begin to turn up. The dispute culminates with Sloan being put on administrative leave.
The story is well constructed and told. There’s no fat here. Pacing is excellent. The author leaves plenty of room for the story to breathe, but at the same time it remains a page turner. I would recommend it to readers who enjoy unique takes on crimefighting in South Florida.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”