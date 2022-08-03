Nutritious and full of antioxidants, sweet potatoes are a perfect option for summer recipes as they’re easy to grill in a recipe like Sweet Potato Wedge & Purple Cabbage Salad with Poppyseed Dressing. Hearty yet light for a tasty side dish, this salad is effortlessly simple and combines crispy purple cabbage, juicy tomato, velvety feta and poppyseed dressing around sweet potato wedges as the star of the show.

With nearly 70% of the nation’s sweet potatoes produced in North Carolina, the state is the largest producer in the country of the year-round veggie ideal for grilling on those hot summer days. As a versatile superfood, their rich nutritional value and ease of use in a variety of dishes make them an ideal ingredient in recipes ranging from breakfasts and salads to protein bowls, tacos and more.