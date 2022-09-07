How well are we doing at protecting our forest environment? Are we sustaining the wide variety of plants that eons of nature has produced? Do you have a local forest? Do you care for a forest?
It turns out that the answer to those questions is a resounding “Yes.”
More than half of America’ forests are privately owned by 11 million citizens. Most of them are small, family-owned chunks in rural communities. They have cooperated with the forestry industry to responsibly manage the production of wood and paper. Because they have income from sustainably grown wood, the owners are not tempted to convert the land into developments to house people. More than half the wood used in America comes from these individually-owned tracts of forest land.
I live next to a forest that I have fondly nicknamed “The Swamp.” It is beachfront land owned by the government. It would make an ideal site for a condominium like the one I live in currently. My building, which contains flour floors of apartments, was built before stricter rules about the uses of beachfront property were established.
Twice as much wood is created each year as is being harvested. This has happened in the last 30 years. According to the U.S. Forest Service, one-third of the country is forest. That is 766 million acres. They say 3.5 million trees are planted daily! More than a billion trees a year are planted, a number that is almost incomprehensible for me to understand. I’m glad the U.S. Forest Service keeps track.
This is sustainable planting. I will cease to worry. Individual entrepreneurs have taken responsibility, and because they can make money selling the wood, I have no doubt that our forests and wood production is safe and renewable. When landowners collaborate with the forestry industry amazing results occur.
My small condo garden is full of variety. Originally designed, supervised and planted by renowned horticulturalist Raymond Jungles (Yes, that really was his name!), the gardens are maintained by a dedicated staff. Plants with large, flat leaves exist beside frilly ferns, creating visual variety that tickles a gardener’s eyes.
A variety of tall and short palms create height and depth in the landscape. Tourists think that all palms are alike, but locals know that there are many kinds of palms. More than 2,600 to be more precise. Become aware by looking at the different kinds of leaves and then the variety found in the color green. Examine the bark of the trunks. You will be surprised at the variety you find here on the island.
Walk through a local forest and count the number of different plants. Or simply concentrate on the leaf design. Draw each different leaf in a notebook and visualize the incredible variety.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.