This is the 960th weekly column that I have written. That is 18 years and three months of writing, so I was delighted when, this week, a woman reader told me she had read about her wild coffee shrub a few weeks ago.
“My landscape designer told me that I was getting a new garden that was xeriscape. … It was filled with native plants that needed no special upkeep. Later, one of the shrubs bloomed with white flowers that smelled like honeysuckle. I noticed swarms of honeybees around the blossoms, and I wondered where all the bees came from until I discovered that my neighbor had a hive. She thanked me for my unknown contribution of nectar by giving me a jar of the honey.”
A sense of community developed mirroring their floral cooperation.
She didn’t know what attracted the bees until the article about wild coffee shrubs appeared in this newspaper and she recognized her honey bush as wild coffee.
I feel like I have a whole, silent garden cult, who are united in community ecology care. During these days of isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of community takes on a new meaning.
At the 9 a.m. Sunday music set at the Old Stone Coffee House in Key West, Bridget Thornton, the pastor, asked, “Who are the loneliest people in the world?”
The first answer at this Methodist gathering was “atheists.” It was immediately disagreed with at my table. Being recently affected, I answered, “widows.” That also met with incredulity, citing “the merry widows.”
I thought about how a walk through nature fostered a feeling of connection with the entire world. I sat quietly in the Key West Garden Club’s lush landscape that ironically, filled an old military fort. Could you be lonely if everything in nature was connected to you? This possibility was enhanced by reading a new book about an autistic child who felt that everything in the universe was connected. In “Bewilderment,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers (“The Overstory”), an astrophysicist searches for life in the universe, exploring the huge possibilities of being connected elsewhere than this planet.
“Fly me to the moon and let me play among the stars. Let me see what spring is like on Jupiter or Mars,” pealed from local singer Christine Cordone’s prescient voice. Her husband, pianist Larry Smith, played his original composition “Morning Rain.” Thunder boomed from the lower register while the drip, drip, drip of rain echoed from the high keys. I recognized the sounds. Metaphors of nature filled the Old Stone Coffee House. They were so real that I reached out my hand to see if the ceiling was dripping.
Music is a community connection. When a choir sings together their heartbeats synchronize. The same thing happens in every focused audience. As a teacher, I recognized that I had the students’ rapt attention when there was no more movement among them. They sat perfectly still, listening. Actors recognize it and say, “I have the audience in the palm of my hand.” Science has shown that a disconnected assemblage of strangers in seats creates a community even without their knowledge.
Cheerleaders are in a community and have a stadium-filled audience that makes up a larger community.
Key West if often described as a community of like-minded, unique individuals. Maybe that sense of community is the attraction of the southernmost point.
The trash collecting Ploggers were represented at the 9 a.m. music at the Old Stone Coffee House. Take Stock in Children mentors. My cabal of nature lovers and a group collecting baby diapers were all together. Our communities are fluid as were my memberships in the Garden Club, Women’s Club and Sunrise Rotary.
Communities, however formal or informal, negate the sense of loneliness. We cannot do without them. Maybe the loneliest people are those who don’t have a community. We need each other.
