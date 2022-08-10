Fan

Before air conditioning was common to households, families devised many ways to beat the heat.

My mother and father were both teachers. I also taught high school.

My mother started teaching at age 18 with one summer school semester of college. She taught in a one-room school in Nebraska, with the promise that she would go to summer school every year to work toward getting her teaching degree. She was in her 40s when she finally graduated. I was in college with her.