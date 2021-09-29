What if all the plants on Earth were destroyed by disease or fire or an asteroid? All the trees crashing to the ground; all the grasses washing into the sea; all the algae bereft from the oceans? And what if all the fungi were wiped out? Plants compose 99% of the planet’s biomass. Plants can survive even if 90% of their greenery is eaten. People and animals are just a trace on the planet. Life could not survive without oxygen-producing plants; plants would do just fine without people.
What if all the humans were wiped out by Ebola or the Black Plague, COVID or even common dysentery? The plants would hardly notice. Fauna is replaceable. Flora is not.
A vast underground grid of roots supports the greenery of forests and grasslands. The Plains provided building materials for my great grandfather who was given a homestead of 80 acres of American Indian territory in central Nebraska. Populating territory would keep it out of the hands of speculators or other countries like France and Spain. Settlers were paid in land for the number of immigrants that they brought to this country. Slaves counted.
Sod bricks provided building material for the room in which his family lived in that first frigid winter. Later, a clapboard house was built around the sod room. That room was always the warmest in the house. Sod is composed of grass roots so tightly woven together that they are difficult to separate. These root structures are like the worldwide web. They connect one plant to another so that they can send messages to each other. The facilitators for this signaling system are the fabulous fungi.
Plants are pretty smart. Every homeowner knows that tree roots can seek out a pipe with running water. Roots “hear” the flow of the water. Insects see the ultraviolet light found in flowers that is invisible to a human’s naked eye. That’s why bees know which flower has the best nectar. Night-flying moths can spot white flowers glowing in the dark. Leaves react to a bug chewing on them and send a chemical message via the underground fungi message system to their siblings, warning them about the ensuing chomping crisis.
My potted basil plant can withstand pruning for a pesto dish and regrow leaves immediately. Ninety percent of a plant can be destroyed, and it will still survive. Not so with humans. Plants have evolved to be eaten and recover.
Crotons can be started by a cutting that contains no roots. Just dip it in root tone and plant it in sandy soil and a new plant grows. Orchids survive without any dirt clinging to branches. They fill their roots with the water from the morning rain showers and use that stored water throughout the day. Many plants can grow well in the shade. Plants are very adaptable. If they run into a stationary object, the ground cover will transform into a vine and climb over the top, engulfing the impediment.
Mother trees feed their saplings sugar to help them get started in the environment. They warn their friends of dangers. The emotions seem almost human. The only thing that plants need are some sunlight, air and water.
A lesson in biodiversity will add a bit of humility to our tenuous human condition.
