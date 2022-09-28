We harvested huge quantities of homegrown tomatoes while I was growing up. They all seemed to come at once. I was sent to the garden to carefully twist (not pull) the “plump things” off of the sprawling vines and place them into a handwoven basket.
The French called the perfectly symmetrical tomato “pommes d’amour” or love apples. Truly, my mother loved tomatoes. The myth was that there was danger in eating them because they were in the solanum family. Some of those plants were considered poisonous. This only made them more desirable. After all, love is a bit dangerous as well. She served them in a bowl as if they were peaches. She made sweet jelly with them.
That brings us to the debate over whether tomatoes are a fruit or a vegetable. This was determined by a Supreme Court decision based on how much could be charged in tariffs. They are vegetables according to law, but fruit according to horticultural classifications.
Mother awaited the freshly plucked globes in the kitchen with boiling water on the stove. Each tomato was quickly dipped into the scalding pot. This process loosened the tough skin so that it would slide off of the tomato. These naked orbs were valuable. There were more than enough to last through the winter, but they needed to be canned.
Canning had nothing to do with cans. After skinning, the tomatoes were cooked in a large kettle. Dill seeds, also grown in the garden, were added. Garlic was good, too. After a short boil, we put the tomatoes into a glass jar and sealed the top with a flat lid and screw on the tightening top fixture. Yummy tomatoes were available all winter.
Those empty jars had a history. We relocated yearly as my itinerant parents were teachers who often moved to teach elsewhere. We loaded boxes full of empty mason jars into our trailer and moved them at the beginning of every school year.
Hernán Cortés, in 1519, found tomatoes in Mexico. It wasn’t long before the whole world knew about them.
Although tomatoes taste best when left to ripen on the vine, commercial growers now pick them when they are green and ripen them with ethylene.
Tomato flowers are fertilized by bees, and not just any kind of bee. They evolved to release their pollen to only bumblebees or carpenter bees whose wingbeat vibration tones are raised to a middle C when near tomato flowers. No other tone will work. Growers also keep these bees for just this purpose.
Experimenting with this concept of vibration and sound, scientists found that they could delay a tomato’s ripening by playing a high C note for six hours. The vibrations affect the way that the plant’s own chemistry works. This information is beneficial for growers who want to ship tomatoes elsewhere.
Do plants hear? Does what they hear affect the growth of the plant? What else might they hear beside the key of C? How might that change how we grow them? What sounds affect the plants we grow on the patio? Great ideas to contemplate.
Ideas like the ones above are found in the book “Around the World in 80 Plants” by Jonathan Drori.
