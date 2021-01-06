In Renee Pawlish’s “The Girl in the Window,” Amber Aldridge is an almost divorcee in an upscale neighborhood in Denver who spends most of her time alone, standing at her front window daydreaming and watching her neighbors who for the most part detest her.
Amber is depressed and lives her life through her window. To her, it seems her neighbors have everything. The wives all drive expensive cars, live in beautiful houses, don’t work and spend their days playing golf or tennis, hanging out at exclusive clubs and going on shopping sprees that never include Amber. They appear to have perfect marriages and perfect lives.
Amber’s own philandering husband, Rick, wants a divorce, and she has quit her job. Rick wants to move on, but Amber can’t bring herself to deal with the divorce despite being constantly badgered by both Rick and her attorney. In fact, she can’t bring herself to deal with much of anything, ranging from going to her health club to shopping to yard work. She has an obsessive crush on neighbor Erin’s husband, Caleb McCormick, and constantly watches him go to and return from work while trying to imagine what he is like.
Amber’s husband left her six months ago, and Erin hates Amber watching her husband day after day. Then one day Erin’s body is found near a seedy, by-the-hour motel across town, and a police investigation begins.
I found this story to be somewhat irritating and had a hard time empathizing with Amber. All she seemed to do was drink coffee all day and stare out her window. I bet she must have picked up a coffee mug, filled it, set it down and let it get cold, and then poured it out, filled it again and let it get cold again 50 times in the course of the book. Amber spends every day doing the exact same things, which made the reading unnecessarily repetitive. That was one annoyance, but there was one even more bothersome. The interactions of the characters reminded me somewhat of high school where popular girls with preppie names like Erin, Tiffany and Amber formed alliances with each other and then squabbled with or gossiped about others not in their clique while their popular boyfriends cheated on them with their friends.
This book’s plot also had too many coincidences. Examples: Amber goes to her health club for the first time in months and only talks to one person while she is there. But by golly, that one person has information about Erin’s demise. And then she goes to Starbucks and, for goodness sake, the waitress just happens to recognize a picture of Erin and remember an argument Erin had while there. And of course, Amber just happens to get the perfect parking spot at the perfect time when she wants to stalk someone.
I found Amber to be unrealistic. She was unable to deal with pretty much any issue, yet she was somehow brave enough to do some of the things she did. Toward the end of the book her character redeems herself somewhat, but not much. The book purports to be a psychological thriller but was really more of a domestic whodunit. “Rear Window” doesn’t have to worry about this competitor.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Cover-Up Conspiracy.’