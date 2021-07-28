GULF OF MEXICO — Zach Moore couldn’t believe his eyes. What he saw through his diving mask at depths of 28-32 feet was the first gold coin discovered from the wreck of the Nuestra Señora de Atocha in 20 years.
“There’s no way!” Moore thought to himself.
He peered down closer at the gold coin laying on the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico floor “like a quarter that was heads up,” adding that these coins had a cross on one side and a shield on the other.
This 400-year-old gold coin, currently estimated to be worth at least $98,000, was cross side up.
“It was in a solution hole or crack — a gas pocket hole on bedrock,” Moore said. “I took off my glove to gain a better grip of it with my right hand. I was experiencing a little bit of disbelief because of how long it had been since the last gold coin had been discovered from the Atocha.
“It was a surreal experience. I pinched myself, and asked, ‘Is this a dream? Is this happening?’ There’s nothing else in the world that compares to the feeling I had.”
The Atocha, a Spanish treasure galleon, sank in a hurricane not far from the Florida Keys on Sept. 6, 1622. It was loaded with gold, silver, copper, gems, indigo and tobacco from ports in present-day Colombia, Panama and Havana, Cuba — headed for Spain.
The Nuestra Senora de Atocha was named for a holy shrine in Madrid and heavily protected from everything except Mother Nature, who took her down. It wasn’t until July 20, 1985, that the motherload of its treasures was recovered by the same Mel Fisher’s Treasures where Moore now works and his parents — Bill and Julie Moore — then dove for on that legendary discovery mission.
His first call on his find, occurring Friday, July 16, went to them.
“Dad was just as excited as I was,” said Zach Moore in a Monday, July 19, interview. “He was a very proud father. Mom says he’s still always grinning ear to ear. My mother was elated and champing at the bit to post things. My parents met while diving for Mel in the 1980s. I was born and bred into this.
“My dad’s claim to fame is getting 165 pounds of gold (out of the Atocha). He came up with 77 gold bars, seven gold discs and seven gold chains.”
His father, nicknamed “Chill Will,” is the long-time chief conservator on the 1715 Fleet operation at Mel Fisher’s Treasure Museum in Sebastian, located midway between Vero Beach and Melbourne.
Moore said his gold coin dive took place about 15 miles southwest of the Marquesas Keys, which are 20 miles west of Key West.
He credited Capt. Tim Meade, newly appointed to the vessel J.B. Magruder, for his expertise in making the find possible.
“Tim does the charts, logs, data and computers,” Moore said. “He calls the shots on where we set up. Capt. Meade calls the shots on where we excavate. Without the captain, we wouldn’t have been on that spot. He did his job very well.”
The dive took place in an 11-square mile area, and the Magruder was “locked into position” by “three big, naval anchors weighing 6-12 tons each.” Divers utilized winches to move about, and Moore, wearing scuba gear, swimming trunks and a sharkskin thermal top, began his dive at about 11 that morning.
Upon reaching the bedrock of the desired location, Moore tuned his underwater metal detectors and began circling an area where sand met the bedrock. He heard a ring, which comes on “a very high-pitched frequency,” and looked down to find a silver coin only five minutes into the dive.
“The silver coin was encrusted, and you won’t be able to see its shine until it goes through the conservation process,” Moore said. “But it’s definitely a period piece from the Atocha. Then I saw the gold coin on my second lap around the area while swimming with the metal detector. It was only a couple of feet from where I’d found the silver coin. I saw a flash of gold, and thought, ‘There’s no way!’ But it was shining right back at me.
“I remembered the saying: ‘Gold shines forever.’ It doesn’t oxidize like other metals.”
Moore believes the gold coin he discovered is a “Seville mint,” but if further inspection reveals it as a “Bogota mint,” that “would raise its value significantly.”
Moore, 28, lives and works on the Magruder, based in Key West, and has been diving for “13 to 14 years” in the craft he learned from his parents.
He previously worked on the 1715 fleet and conserved an encrusted object he found together with his father, revealing a “very rare” silver pendant and a rosary that included a figure of Christ that was still intact.
Then, just a few days before the 36th anniversary of the Atocha motherload discovery, Moore struck gold. A gold coin, that is.