EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK — The Everglades are now a cherished part of South Florida’s landscape, both as an economic asset and a marvel of nature’s unique creativity. The history and story of one of America’s most famous national parks is going to be flaunted and discussed over the next year, leading up to its 75th anniversary.
On Dec. 6, 1947, President Harry S Truman came to the small airport in Everglades City, one of the only venues in the area that could hold a big crowd at the time, to establish Florida’s swampy southern tip as federally protected land. The park’s 74th birthday will be next month and plans are in the works to rededicate it a year from now. Thomas Lockyear, manager at the Museum of the Everglades, hopes to work with the Truman Little White House in Key West to possibly arrange for the former president’s living grandson to give the same speech in commemoration that Truman did at Everglades City in 1947.
The park was planning to have a year-long celebration starting in December with the reopening of the Flamingo Lodge and Restaurant, but delays with construction there have thrown the timeline for that into a flux, according to Allyson Gantt, chief of communications for Everglades National Park. They hope to finish it in January at the earliest and get the celebration kicked off in early 2022.
Among the plans is a seminar series, consisting of one event per month, both within the park and its partners, leading up to the rededication in Everglades City. The park also is planning a series of features through social media about the park’s history and notable events. Gant said the park will be holding an “iron ranger” event, named as a parody of the notoriously difficult Iron Man races, in which participants can log 75 miles of running, one for each year, with the park to receive recognition. The race will begin in January.
Gantt was recently asked what makes the Everglades a place worthy of such celebration.
“I think that the purpose of the park, it was originally set aside for its biodiversity and that still continues as a notable feature of the park today,” she said. “What’s fascinating about the Everglades is in the details. The interconnectedness of the ecosystem.”
In some ways, the Everglades epitomize natural connection. It’s the convergence of salt and freshwater, land and sea, the only place in the United States where alligators and crocodiles live in the same place, according to Lockyear. But the Everglades was not always revered and celebrated as it is now. In fact, the history of the park’s relationship with humans is a complicated one.
Centuries ago, diverse fauna were much more abundant in the Everglades. According to Lockyear, the once lucrative plume hunting industry wiped out 80% of the wading birds in South Florida and those populations have never recovered. It was a time when humans didn’t realize that they could have a massively detrimental effect on the natural world. Even people who now are synonymous with conservation, such as John James Audubon, had different attitudes toward animals and nature in their lives. Audubon now has many wild bird advocacy groups named after him, and is mostly known as a meticulous documenter of America’s bird species.
“A lot of people don’t realize that Audubon, he killed all the birds that he painted. He rationalized that you could shoot them and it wouldn’t make a difference because there were so many around,” Lockyear said.
Lockyear said for the first people in the Everglades, “everything was incredibly plentiful.” There was a healthy and diverse fishery and plenty of mammals and fruit growing in the park. It isn’t as much the case today.
Industry was taking off at the time, and settlers were mostly focused on conquest and taming of nature, without realizing the ramifications. They didn’t realize what a treasure the Everglades were, and that it serves as a natural filter for all the water systems that humans rely on for drinking water. Lockyear pointed to the example of the Tamiami Trail, a highway that cuts right through the Everglades. When construction began in 1927, he said, “we didn’t understand it as anything other than a wasteland. It was a big mud puddle.”
Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever, is an advocate for protection and restoration of the Everglades and Florida Bay. She told the Florida Keys Free Press in October that “the story of a broken Everglades and parched Florida Bay is the story of development in South Florida. The wetlands that once were a part of a more than 11,000-square-mile greater Everglades ecosystem were dammed, diked and drained to accommodate for explosive development in the region.”
American conservation hit a turning point when it began to establish state and national parks. As more and more people moved into cities, some sought to protect the land from human influence. The ghost town of Flamingo, which sat about 4 miles from the modern-day tourism site on the Everglades’ south shore, was the sight of one of the most well-known controversies of that struggle. Guy Bradley, a Monroe County deputy and an early game warden who had been hired to protect the Everglades and Florida Keys from bird poachers, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Bradley became a martyr for bird conservationists and marked the beginning of the outlawing of plume hunting.
Bradley was killed in 1905, and according to Lockyear, the 1910 census showed the town of Flamingo as having 49 residents.
“Whoever they were, they were pioneers,” Lockyear said. “You have to look at it from their standpoint, they were sustenance (hunters) and did whatever they had to do to survive.”
American life was changing, fewer people were engaging as hunters and tradesman, Lockyear said, and the economy was changing from more of a barter one to “everyone wanted cash money.”
Suddenly, people could order things from a Sears catalog, and the way of life for people in places like Flamingo was getting more and more difficult.
“A lot of people who lived here said, we weren’t shooting up the rookeries, we’re just making a living,” Lockyear said.
Lockyear points out that Bradley himself was a plume hunter as a young man and served as a guide for rich businessmen who spurred the destruction of bird rookeries, but by his own description lost the taste for it later. Lockyear said by some accounts, this decision was more about having a better job than a love for birds.
Bradley’s death resulted in protections for birds, but the Everglades as a whole were still not completely protected.
The first state park in Florida came about when the preservation committee of the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs began to campaign for the area around Paradise Key, a hardwood hammock island in what is now the national park, to be protected. They succeeded in getting 960 acres initially declared as Royal Palm State Park in 1916. More and more land was added over the next few years, until it was a 4,000-acre state park in 1921, according to the federation’s modern iteration, GFWC Florida.
One man who took notice of the loss of rare bird and plant species was Yale-educated landscape architect Ernest F. Coe, who devised a plan to establish a massive national park in South Florida as far back as 1928, according to a biography by Gail Clement of Florida International University. He began to write to the director of the National Park Service with proposals for it. President Roosevelt signed the act for the Everglades to become a national park in 1934, but that prompted a 13-year battle over boundaries and land acquisition, over opposition from local legislators and landowners who feared loss of profits. Coe’s advocacy was assisted by Miami Herald editor and columnist John D. Pennekamp, who later helped to establish and protect the first undersea state park in the U.S. in Key Largo.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who was a writer and editor at the Miami Herald, wrote “The Everglades: River of Grass,” in 1947. Lockyear said this is sometimes cited as the book that prompted Truman to officially establish the national park, and to many conservationists nationwide, Stoneman Douglas is remembered as a hero for it.
Lockyear said to others, who descend from the Everglades longtime inhabitants, Stoneman Douglas has a less favorable reputation.
“There were plenty of people here who think Marjory Stoneman Douglas was just a rich lady who never came to the Everglades until she was 72 and wrote a book telling people they can’t live here,” he said.
Stoneman Douglas, who came to Florida after graduating from the prestigious Wellesley College in Massachusetts, herself wrote that the Everglades were “too buggy, too wet, too generally inhospitable — the sawgrass would cut you to pieces — for camping or hiking or the other outdoor activities which naturalists in other places can routinely enjoy.”
But for all their accomplishments, Coe, who was a friend of Stoneman Douglas, “found little satisfaction in the achievement,” according to Clement’s account. He was disappointed by the much smaller boundaries than those he had originally wanted. He had proposed including Big Cypress and parts of Key Largo and the Florida Reef. However, his grand vision would eventually come together in piecemeal fashion with the establishment of Big Cypress National Preserve, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. On Dec. 6, 1996, the National Park Service opened the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center near the entrance of the park, in honor of “the father of Everglades National Park.”
In a way, the effort to protect the Everglades is emblematic of a frequent struggle in Florida and all over the country. Outsiders, oftentimes more affluent than the locals, will advocate for a new way of life to protect the habitat, but that results in great disruption for the people who live off that very habitat, who know nothing more than their set traditions.
Lockyear said his arrival in Everglades City was the first time he’d heard anything negative about the National Park Service.
“There are still families here who talk about their (ancestors) that lived here and the Park Service came in and burned their houses,” he said.
Lockyear doesn’t know exactly what year the last of the plume hunters left their derelict dwellings in the old town of Flamingo, where the park would build a visitor center, marina and lodging.
“Flamingo, from the time the park opened, that was kind of the centerpiece of park promotion. They had a restaurant and what was at the time an incredibly modern hotel,” Lockyear said. “The park changed everything and anyone who had been squatting in that area, it eliminated their opportunities.”
One of the most interesting aspects of the history of the area for Lockyear is the “Gladesman culture” — ways of life and practices that make living in a giant swamp easier; certain ways of cooking and eating fish, turtles, alligators and manatees; and modes of transportation like glades skiffs and airboats that allow communities to thrive in a land that was not meant for humans.
To the many who enjoy modern amenities, the Everglades is a beautiful yet hostile natural treasure to be observed from afar. But others choose to endure.
Lockyear recognizes that the Everglades are “an acquired taste” between the bugs, reptiles, heat and humidity. But there’s no other place like it in the world. It’s a web of ecosystems — mangrove forests, cypress swamps, pinelands, hardwood hammocks and sawgrass marshes — you can’t find anywhere else.
Another reason for celebrating the park’s 75th anniversary that Gant pointed out is “to look forward to the next 75 and more.” She hopes to have an announcement of a more concrete schedule for the commemoration events in December.