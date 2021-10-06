FLORIDA KEYS — In a place surrounded by water, one might think that an abundance of prime surfing waves would exist in the Florida Keys, but that’s not the case due primarily to the reef tract. Nearshore waters remain fairly calm most of the time, but that hasn’t stopped an adventurous few from bringing their surfboards out and giving it a try.
As far back as the 1960s, one group of Upper Keys natives has been surfing in the Keys and other South Florida locations. Among them are Florida Keys state Rep. Jim Mooney and Tony Hammon, a former teacher at Coral Shores and pastor emeritus at Island Community Church.
In Mooney’s recollection, they found an edition of a surfing magazine and became curious about the sport. Hammon said the first discussions about the group surfing “happened at the lunchroom table” at Coral Shores High School.
Hammon recalls a group of three or four friends of his and Mooney’s, among them longtime Islamorada resident Van Cadenhead, went for a trip up to South Beach in the early 1960s to make an attempt at surfing. On that day, there were “pretty significant winds,” so much so that the waves were crashing over the pier at the beach.
“We thought that was the way it was supposed to be so we all got beat to death paddling out, but we fell in love with it,” Hammon said. That first messy surfing trip turned into a lifelong association with the sport for some of them.
Mooney bought his first board, a 10-and-a-half-foot Morey-Pope, which is considered especially large by today’s standards but in the ‘60s was about average.
“That thing must’ve weighed, like, 60 pounds,” Mooney quipped. At the time, the materials used to make boards were much heavier.
The group started going surfing almost every weekend. Hammon bought a “rust bucket” of a 1955 Chevy for them to tie boards to the roof.
“I jokingly say that when the school pictures were being taken and we’re not in the picture, it’s because we were up surfing,” he said.
The hobby took off so much among the newly-formed surfer group that Hammon’s coaches at one point said he wasn’t allowed to surf during certain seasons.
They began traveling further north up Florida’s Atlantic coast in search of better waves. They would go to Cocoa Beach, Vero Beach and they especially loved visiting the tiny community of Wabasso, where Cadenhead’s father lived. Mooney said they would surf any type of storm or hurricane that came through. He recalls surfing during 1965’s Hurricane Betsy in South Beach.
Then a new trend hit the surfing world. The earlier part of the ‘60s had been the “long board era,” as Hammon puts it. But in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, a trend of shorter boards began to take hold of the surfing world. Hammon and others began to cut down the long boards, tear off the fiberglass and use it to create the new short boards.
“We were terrible as far as the surfboard design goes, but it’s amazing what you can ride waves with,” Hammon said.
But it wasn’t just the mainland where they found places to surf. They were able to find places in the Keys with enough swell to ride on.
Hammon recalls one instance when he and Mooney were in Key West during a storm which was producing a “rare swell.” They began to paddle out into the water when they noticed a large group of men standing on the beach wearing suits and a helicopter overhead. The helicopter got closer and closer until it was “almost on top of us” and ordered them to get out of the water. Unbeknownst to the two, currents had carried them near an area where President Richard Nixon was staying that night.
“We had to convince the security that we were college kids and not trying to pull off an assassination,” Hammon said.
Another area they were able to find surfable waves in the Keys was a place near Bahia Honda State Park (before it was a state park) that Hammon said was called Sand Square at the time. At times, Mooney said they would find waves as large as 6 or 7 feet at Sand Square, and they were often the only ones on the beach.
There they would get together with another group of young people from Marathon, who also fostered a small surf culture. Hammon said that waves at Conch Reef and Alligator Reef can also break enough that you can surf on them.
Over the years, they maintained the surfing tradition. Mooney said he and Hammon tried to go to college at the University of Puerto Rico, and other out-of-state locations, in an attempt to find a good surfing destination. Their parents quickly quashed the idea.
Mooney said he surfed all the time. Even when he became a teacher as an adult, he would pack his board and leave to surf after work. Some of his students even began surfing the Keys. While Mooney was a teacher, Steve Flutie moved to the Upper Keys and began to join them. According to Mooney, Flutie was probably one of the best surfers in Florida at the time.
“It was so much fun,” Mooney said. “I still surf. I just haven’t gone since COVID hit. I’m looking at two boards now in my yard.”
Hammon doesn’t surf at this point, but has taken up stand-up paddleboarding. Recently, he got back into making surfboards. This time just recreationally for his grandchildren. It began last year when he came across a board that he got from Flutie years ago. It was in such bad shape that he was initially going to throw it out, but instead, he built it into a refurbished surfboard.
“I started cranking. I made one and that came out pretty good and then I said, ‘I’m going to build a few of these,’” Hammon said.
The process of making boards is much easier now, he said. The materials are better to work with and much more environmentally friendly. He’s made about eight surfboards and one paddleboard, which are trickier since they’re so big.
As far as Mooney knows, no one was surfing in the Keys much before they were. Now, both Mooney and Hammon said they know of a number of surfers in or from the Keys. Brett Ekblom, of Native Construction, is one example, Mooney said. Local boat captain Bobby Vaughn is another. Harlan Richardson, who grew up next door to Mooney and passed away a number of years ago, was another member of their surfing group. They said his son is now a surfer where he lives in Costa Rica.
“We just sort of passed it down,” Mooney said.
Mooney said he wishes he still had that first Morey-Pope he purchased in the ‘60s.
“It would probably be worth a million dollars today,” he said.
A few years ago, Hammon went surfing with a group of friends at one of his known locations in the Keys. While they were paddling out, a younger man, who Hammon has known since he was a child, joked that they had discovered his surfing spot. A friend told the younger man that Hammon was surfing here before he was even born.
“I felt like this old surfing guru in the water,” Hammon said.