KEY LARGO — Last week when flutist Kathy Miller walked into the Keys Community Concert Band practice, she was pleasantly surprised. She was met by about 30 other musicians, a mix of old friends and new faces with varying degrees of talent, with instruments in hand and a commitment to play.
“We are very excited to be back on stage after a year’s hiatus with ‘Pops in the Park,’” Miller said, who serves on the board of directors.
She begins each Keys Community Concert Band performance by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and emcees during the concerts.
The band performs free monthly concerts and some pick-up events for the Upper Keys from November through April and is free to join. Members practice three weeks ahead of the performance and need not commit to every concert, Miller said.
It was the ability to join the Keys Community Concert Band that settled Donna and Fred Heiner in the area.
“I made a career in special education which was very demanding. When I retired, I was going to learn the flute,” Donna said.
She and Fred joined the band in 2000. Fred plays the trumpet.
“We have at least three band players who now teach music. This year we have a new oboe player. We have couples and families join us and we see families grow,” Donna said. “We’re part of an old tradition that’s been in this country. Concert bands have formed in almost every town to perform for the community. Our concerts are enjoyable. We play music that everyone likes.”
Concertmaster Susan Bazin joined the band before it became an official nonprofit in 1994.
“I’d just relocated to Key Largo, thinking that as a professional player with orchestras, bands and galleries from Palm Beach to Key West, I’d be able to travel to my regular gigs with a home base in Key Largo,” she said. “I realized pretty quickly that traveling from Palm Beach to Key Largo after a late concert was not good. I wanted to play, but there were no classical groups in the Upper Keys. I found a couple of like-minded musicians here and we began to meet and perform.”
The band started with about five players, picking up gigs anywhere they could.
“We’d play behind the Moose Lodge, at Plantation Yacht Harbor, which is now Founders Park, on July 4th. My husband still teases me that the six people in the audience outnumbered the people on the stage,” she said.
It’s fun now that the band is a much bigger group, Bazin said.
“We want to make music for our locals and for our visitors, but I swear sometimes we are having even more fun on stage ourselves,” she said. “Like the time in pre-amphitheater days when it was raining pretty hard but the show must go on. We found an awning that had been set up for another event and all scrunched under it except for the mayor of Islamorada at-the-time, George Geisler, who had to sit at the edge with water pouring off the top of the tent. The audience stayed in their cars and would honk and flash their lights to applaud the music.”
The Keys Community Concert Band’s “Pops in the Park” concert themes and special guests change every month and season. The first regularly scheduled Pops concert is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Founders Park Amphitheater, mile marker 87, bayside, where all concerts except for the January performance are held. Admission to concerts is always free.
November’s concert will honor the military and first responders with a theme of “Happy Days are Here Again.” In December, a “(Not So) White Christmas” concert will include Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa music. In January, a “Hooked on Classics” concert will bring a mix of classical music, Broadway show tunes and Sousa marches. Remaining concerts include the annual pet parade at the “Jungle Jamboree,” “Cruising in the Key of ‘C’” and “Saturday in the Park.”
During concerts, children and adults in the audience are invited to join in with maracas, drums and triangles.
Miller said the organization relies on donations to pay costs.
“We are listed on Amazon Smile as ‘Florida Keys Concert Band’ as a charity. Shoppers have generated about $40 this year so far. For us, every little bit helps,” she said.
The band usually fluctuates between 25 and 45 members on stage, depending on when snowbirds arrive, and is always looking for new members. Rehearsals are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Key Largo School band room, mile marker 105, oceanside. Amateur and professional musicians are welcome to join the non-competitive ensemble. The only requirement is that members know how to read music.
The band’s first performance will be at VFW Post 10211’s Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, bayside.
The band will be conducted by Anthony MacFarlane, a professional trombone player and band director at Palmer Trinity School, and will perform patriotic music to honor those who have served.
For more information, visit keyscommunityconcertband.org.