FLORIDA KEYS — Traditional American yuletide lore includes images of snow, sleds, fir or spruce trees and gingerbread, some of which can be scarce to non-existent in an island setting like the Florida Keys. Nevertheless, Conchs prevail in their holiday festivities.
Take, for example, the Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina at Founder’s Park in Islamorada. There, live-aboards decorate their boats with lights and massive inflatable holiday characters.
Beth Bell, who lives aboard her yacht, the “Soggy Paws,” named for her three dogs, has a wreath, lights all around the exterior of her boat, and an inflatable snowman head roughly 8 feet in height adorning the bow, looking over the park.
She said because people couldn’t really celebrate last year, with the pandemic raging, it created pent-up demand for holiday cheer, causing her and her neighbors to decorate more than any past year.
“I’m from Maryland originally, so we’re used to cold and snow,” Bell said. “So it’s kind of odd to decorate, but after COVID, it feels like everybody is trying to decorate, and it was getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”
Bell said it started when her neighbor, Bob, put a 7-foot tree on his bow, setting off a Clark Griswold-esque competition of holiday one-upmanship.
Bob said he wanted to decorate because it’s the first time in 37 years that he and his wife won’t be celebrating the holiday with his family. His grown children and grandchildren will be Zooming him for Christmas from his native Nebraska.
“I said, ‘heck with that,’” he said. “Why sit in Lincoln when I could sit here in paradise?”
As Beth and Bob talked, more neighbors emerged to fish an inflatable Frosty the Snowman’s head out of the water.
At the far end of the marina, Don Dobson said some years he and his wife, Mary, have joined in singing Christmas carols up and down the docked boats and will put lights on the mast of the sailboat they have lived on for 23 years.
Another marina resident, Dave Hesselberth, said this will be the first time his family celebrates Christmas at sea, and they’re going to be in the Bahamas for it. They have some lights they expect to put up, but he said for him, it’s mostly about “being out at sea and together as a family.”
In other areas of the Keys, the celebration varies for Christmas. One Big Pine Key family said they decorate the house and put up an artificial tree, and put another tree on their dock.
“Family time, football and games. We basically do the same stuff we did back in Missouri,” one member of the family said.
In Key Largo, John Gannaway said he used to put up an extensive series of light fixtures around his property, but since he’s gotten older he has stopped doing as much. He still lights a small, ceramic tree in the window that an aunt from his native Tennessee made for him. To him, it’s a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus and be thankful for everyone and everything in your life.
Another Key Largo resident, Nada Khalaf-Jones, said she and her family used to scuba dive Molasses Reef or a wreck on Christmas day, but the last few years they have gone skiing (out of state, ostensibly).
“This year is a year to start new traditions. We do Advent, we will smoke a turkey, we will paddle board and kayak,” she said.
All four of her daughters will be home for Christmas to partake in their tradition of setting out milk and cookies for Santa (and, in a unique twist, carrots for the reindeer) and spend time together. She has a fake tree she puts up with scented candles to recreate the smell of an authentic pine.
But perhaps the most impressive tradition of tree decorating in the Keys is not in a house at all, or even on a boat, but on a bridge.
Motorists traveling across the Seven Mile Bridge in recent weeks probably noticed a certain tree with extensive lights powered via solar panel and a sign reading “Keys Strong.” Indeed, this tree is one of the most well-known in the state. Locals have dubbed it “Fred,” and it is known as a stalwart sentry of the Old Seven Mile Bridge, growing directly through concrete.
Due to its notable prevailing of Hurricane Irma, Fred has become a symbol of Conch resilience. So widespread is Fred’s celebrity that the tree has a Facebook page with over 17,000 followers.
For the last 12 years, a group of local “elves” has taken it upon themselves to thoroughly decorate Fred. One of the decorators said this takes about 3,500 feet of lights, solar panels to power them and rat traps, since the wires have been gnawed through before. The process takes over five hours usually.
“The first year it was like ‘let’s hang some booties off of it,’ and it’s grown every year since then to where it is now,” said one of the participants.
People look forward to Fred being decorated so much so that the decorator said “starting in November people always ask when Fred is getting lit.”
The lights usually go up shortly after Thanksgiving and are left up a few weeks into January. The decorator also said some people drive down from the Upper Keys just to see Fred’s lights.