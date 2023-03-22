Claudia Lux’s debut novel, “Sign Here,” is darkly humorous, surprisingly poignant and gripping, and uniquely original.

Peyote Trip is a guy who is trying to climb Hell’s corporate ladder and is vying for a promotion. Since he died and was sent to Hell, Peyote has worked his way up from being tortured on the second floor to torturing other souls on the prestigious fifth floor. The fifth floor beats the hell out of the lower floors but is still constantly frustrating. The offices and apartments are sweltering, the pens don’t work, the coffeemaker has been broken for a century, they purposely play the music all day long that you hated when you were alive, and the only alcoholic beverage available is Jägermeister.