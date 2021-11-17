KEY LARGO — The Alzheimer’s Association and local resident Kim Hamilton are inviting those whose lives have been affected by the debilitating disease to the join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Hamilton’s “Team Mammo,” in honor of her late mother, will be walking 2 miles at Tropical Park in Miami, but she encourages others to walk around their neighborhood if they are more comfortable due to COVID-19.
Last year, her group walked around the Key Largo Community Park where other supporters joined.
“Anyone can just take a walk in the neighborhood. It doesn’t matter. The point is to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s, which affects almost everyone that you know,” Hamilton said.
This is the second year Hamilton will carry a purple forget-me-not flower to signify the loss of her mother, Connie Gilson, last March to the progressive disease and to show her commitment to ending it.
Flowers may then be planted in a Promise Garden.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
In Florida alone, there are more than 580,000 people living with the disease and 527,000 caregivers.
Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%. Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are women. By 2050, medical experts are projecting that number to rise to nearly 14 million.
Team Mammo has raised $518 so far this year, with a $1,575 total since Hamilton started walking in 2019.
“I’m a grand champion. I just surpassed $1,175. I’d like to be an elite champion, which is $2,500. It’s just hard to fundraise during the pandemic, but this is a cause near and dear to my heart. It’s a horrible disease,” Hamilton said.
Her mother finally succumbed to the disease after it destroyed her memory and incapacitated her for seven years.
“I’m lucky I was there with her at the end,” she said. “She was Catholic. We called in the priest for her last rites and later that night, she passed,” Hamilton said.
“I do this for personal reasons. You can meet up with us, meet us along the way, walk in your neighborhood or wherever you want to walk. Go wherever you are comfortable. You can still join my team or register by yourself, and if you have something purple, wear it.”
Local personal trainer Kara Jaeger took up Hamilton’s offer to join her team last year.
“When Kim Hamilton mentioned the ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’ fundraiser for her mother last year, I knew I wanted to join her,” Jaeger said. “I wanted to join not just to support her as a friend but to also honor my deceased Uncle Bill.
“My uncle struggled with the disease and even though I wasn’t living back home in Colorado near my family, I knew how challenging this was for him and everyone who loved him. I’m glad I was able to spend the day with Kim and her amazing family to raise awareness and hopefully someday find a cure for Alzheimer’s.”
There is no entry fee to join Team Mammo. For more information, email Hamilton at kaho643@gmail.com, call her at 305-394-0643 or visit http://act.alz.org/goto/ALZ2020.
For resources and help dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, visit alz.org or call its helpline at 1-800-272-3900.