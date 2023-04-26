PLANTATION KEY — Fly away on a magic carpet ride with the drama club of Key Largo School. Around 50 kindergarten through eighth grade students, including some from Ocean Studies Charter School, star in Disney’s “Aladdin” at the Coral Shores Performing Arts Center this weekend and next, and the public is invited.

This version is “dual language,” which means the script is in both English and Spanish, and the dialogue is comprehensible through the use of “royal translators” and talking animals, said Drama Teacher Michele Zofchak.

