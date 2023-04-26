PLANTATION KEY — Fly away on a magic carpet ride with the drama club of Key Largo School. Around 50 kindergarten through eighth grade students, including some from Ocean Studies Charter School, star in Disney’s “Aladdin” at the Coral Shores Performing Arts Center this weekend and next, and the public is invited.
This version is “dual language,” which means the script is in both English and Spanish, and the dialogue is comprehensible through the use of “royal translators” and talking animals, said Drama Teacher Michele Zofchak.
Set in the Near East, the story unfolds as Jafar, who is a vizier or high-ranking political advisor, had a genie cast a spell to separate royalty from the common people by removing their ability to communicate. Thus, the street people can only speak English while the royalty speaks Spanish. This allows Jafar to retain his power.
According to www.mtishows.com, “When the rebellious princess, Jazmin, and a delinquent street rat, Aladdin, meet in the marketplace, they find something special in one another. Together, they work to transcend the barriers between them and, with a little magic, help create a better future for themselves and for [their town of] Agrabah.” A talking parrot and monkey also play roles.
The title character, Aladdin, shares his woes as a street urchin, saying it is not easy living on the streets and that he’s hungry and miserable — and that leads to trouble. He finds himself arrested and locked in a cave where some lamp rubbing releases a smart-mouthed Genie with the power to transform his new master into Prince Ali.
Audience members familiar with the “Aladdin” movie may recognize popular tunes, such as “One Jump Ahead/Un Salto Adelante,” “Friend Like Me/Un Amigo Fiel,” and “A Whole New World.”
Seventh-grader Mattie Sue Lopez-Henriquez portrays Aladdin. This is her third time appearing in onstage productions. She was in the ensembles in both “Joseph and the Technicolor Dream Coat” and “The Little Shop of Horrors.” She also has been in several dance recitals.
Lopez-Henriquez said it is a wonderful experience to be able to portray Aladdin and to work with Miss Z, as Zofchak is nicknamed. “It’s great to get into character and stay in touch with acting as a boy and shutting off being a girl,” she said.
Angelina Ravello-Gonzalez, an eighth-grader, portrays Iago, the parrot. This is her first time on stage as an actress, but she plays the French horn and performs in the school band. She started out as one of the translators in this show, but received her new role a day before spring break. She had to scramble to learn her lines, since she had half the time as the others.
“I’m excited,” Ravello-Gonzalez said. “I sing some duets with Jafar and had to help him learn Spanish.”
She has two siblings and is considering drama as an elective at Coral Shores High School next year but definitely intends to participate in the band.
James Blanco is the conniving Jafar. A seventh-grader, he previously played a guard onstage in “Frozen,” he said. He is comfortable singing, he added, and although he wanted the role of Aladdin, his favorite part as Jafar is when he gets sucked into the magic lamp. He intends to keep participating in dramatic shows.
Zofchak has two assistants helping her with directing and choreography. Kelly Shaw, an English as a Second Language teacher, is a former dancer and choreographer with experience in Chicago and Miami, and Kristy Linares is a districtwide exceptional student education support person who was a competitive gymnast. Linares’s daughter is in the show.
The community is invited to see “Aladdin” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, and Saturday, May 6. Sunday matinees are set for 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7. “Aladdin” posters around town feature a QR code for buying tickets. Tickets in pre-sale mode cost $5, or are $10 at the box office.