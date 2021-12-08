KEY LARGO — Theater without a stage or an audience isn’t really theater, and it’s creating plenty of drama for local acting troupe The Key Players. The home that they’ve made at the Key Largo Lions Club for nearly 20 years has been sold and they need to be out by the end of the month.
The move, on the heels of a COVID-hampered year, has been stressful on the community theater actors. Enduring a year without putting on their usual staged shows has made the current situation much more daunting.
Their first musical production to be staged at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” has been postponed due to the pandemic, from this fall to March. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the production, for which the local troupe has been rehearsing.
“What we really need is a permanent home. A place where we can rehearse our productions,” said Jonelle Kop, president of the nonprofit organization. “What was great about the Lions Club is the beautiful stage that we could leave up for a month while we were rehearsing. I don’t know what we are going to do. We really need help in finding a space for us and an audience.”
The troupe may have to modify future productions to a smaller scale to fit a new space.
“I’m really hoping to survive at this point. We’re the only troupe bringing live theater to the Upper Keys,” she said. “The Key Players has been around since 1978. I would really hate to not survive this. We’re going to have to accommodate what we do to any space we hopefully find. Maybe it’s just smaller productions. Our musicals and farces are our bread and butter. At this point, I’m just grasping at straws.”
As a stopgap measure, the Florida Keys Church of the Nazarene has offered The Key Players rehearsal and storage space as they search for a new home.
Local business owner Chris Sante, who recently sold the Lions Club, said he doesn’t know of a comparable space for the actors but hopes they find one.
“We unfortunately just couldn’t afford to keep the building. Membership (in the Lions Club) has dropped off and it’s just cheaper and easier for civic groups to meet at restaurants these days,” he said.
Local theater plays a critical role in communities, according to the troupe.
“Local theater is a shared human experience that brings together artists and the community. It provides the opportunity to collectively laugh, love and learn through story. It showcases humanity in all forms and serves as a great reminder that no one is ever alone, but rather we are all connected,” said local actor Craig Zabransky.
The immediate next act for The Key Players is moving.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, the group is asking for community volunteers to help pack items at the Lions Club, 5 Homestead Ave., and move them to the Florida Keys Church of the Nazarene, 100390 Overseas Highway.
“If anyone has an hour to spare, we would so appreciate it,” Kop said. “We need any and all the help we can get. If you have students in your class who need volunteer hours, this is a great opportunity. Please call or email us if you have a trailer that we can use or if you can help with loading.
“We are so grateful for the wonderful support from you over the years, and we look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon.”
Contact Kop with any ideas or to help move at 305-942-4339 or email her at jonelle.kop@gmail.com.