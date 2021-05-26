GRASSY KEY — The idea for the Lagoon on Grassy Key began when Matt Sexton, its current owner, and his former business partners at Otherside Boardsports in Islamorada, threw a wakeboarding contest on the property. They realized that it had the potential to be something more and purchased the property.
Sexton moved onto the property and began reimagining it. At that point, it had been abandoned for about three years. According to Sexton, it had been developed to be a lobster farm in the 1990s, but went defunct for a variety of reasons. Over the years, a few others tried to use the lagoon for aquaculture, but nothing materialized until Sexton and his partners had the idea to turn it into a licensed amusement park.
“I thought I could come in and use some of my relationships in action sports to make this happen,” Sexton said.
It’s worked out for the last decade. The Keys Cable Park opened in 2011 and remains a staple attraction. It offers visitors the chance to be introduced to a wide variety of water action sports. Wakeboarding, kiteboarding, paddleboarding, foilboarding, free diving and spearfishing are all examples of offerings there.
Amidst the pandemic, the Lagoon has expanded in a few new areas. Sexton said he and his partners amicably split when they realized they wanted to go in different directions business-wise, but they remain close friends. He bought out their portion of the Lagoon and began to expand operations into food and beverage, opening the Lagoon Saloon and Bongos Cafe, which Sexton calls their “botanical booze garden.” The Lagoon is staffed by “a team of aspiring professional athletes.”
Along with the food service, Sexton has a big focus on sustainability practices and keeping the Lagoon and the other property he owns, Grassy Flats Resort, as environmentally-friendly as possible. He also wanted to give the Lagoon a pleasing and artful aesthetic, and partnered with local artists to give it just that. By not charging an entry fee to the Lagoon campus, he has tried to make it a mix of for-profit business and free attractions.
Sexton has a half-mile art walk on the campus with local art and informational plaques on the subjects of area history and pollution and threats to the environment. He also has a free “food forest” that creates a place for food products to be grown in their natural habitat. Anyone can enter the Lagoon free of charge and look at the art, the plants or sit by and watch the water sports happening. The Lagoon is powered by a large solar array. Sexton said it was once the biggest solar power structure in the Keys, until the Islander Resort built a bigger one. It generates so much power that the electric company buys back the surplus from the Lagoon.
Sexton has started a nonprofit called the Florida Keys Community Center with a broad mission of promoting sustainability and art and assisting with debris removal and landscaping in the aftermath of natural disasters. They have a large-scale composting site and save trees from construction sites, replanting them on their grounds.
“I wanted to bridge the gap between what is targeted with Grassy Flats and what I thought the community of the Middle Keys needed,” Sexton said.
Sexton looks to provide a community space for the people of the Middle Keys and said over time, he’s noticed it becoming harder and harder for the people who live here to support themselves as costs of living surge.
Sexton is originally from New England, but had been visiting the Keys his whole life before settling here. An early memory of his is catching a mahi-mahi at Hawk’s Cay at age 5. He described his younger self as a “sailing brat” and worked at a sailing school in Long Island, New York, and also lived and worked on boats in the West Indies. By 2005, he was spending about half the year in the Keys and thought it the best place he could imagine living.
“I’ve gotten way more involved in the community in more ways than I ever intended,” he said. “I really love the life I live and the things I do.”